‘The Internet About to Tear Him Apart’: NBA Vet Paul Pierce Dragged for Comments on Why Black Athletes Date White Women 

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, 47, has shared a controversial hot take on why some men choose to date white women.

Pierce addressed the hot topic during a February episode of his “The Truth After Dark” podcast with his co-host Azar Farideh, 33, and Oakland-bred rapper Guapdad 4000, 32.

The main topic of the episode’s conversation centered around whether men or women are more “toxic.” At one point, Farideh changed the subject to questioning Pierce about why his basketball peers have interracial relationships.

Paul Pierce catches heat over his viral take on athletes’ dating preferences. (Photos: @The Truth After Dark” podcast/YouTube Screenshot)

“Why do you feel like men, especially NBA players, get with white women? Is it ‘cause they’re ‘easy’?” Farideh asked the 10-time NBA All-Star.

Pierce responded, “I honestly think that maybe they appreciate more and they apologize more.” That answer led to Pierce, Farideh, and Guapdad bursting out in laughter. The retired baller added, “They all don’t mind being held accountable.”

Farideh quickly offered a preemptive defense of Pierce’s comments by recalling her previous interview with “Scandal” actor Columbus Short in 2024. Short got slammed online for his remarks about Black women during his appearance on Farideh’s ‘Unqualified As F—’ podcast.

“These Black women were raised by single mothers, absentee fathers, fathers are either incarcerated, dead, or just gone,” Short stated. “Their mama said, ‘You don’t need no n—-, you don’t need no man, you can do it by yourself.’ So then that energy comes into the home.”

He alleged, “There is no respect for the Black man by Black women. Black women, do not be mad at me. I’m not talking about all of y’all, there’s a majority of you guys that were raised without a father, so you have no respect for that.”

Short’s polarizing comments about Black women caused quite an uproar on social media, as he predicted. That awareness of the pending backlash did not stop the “Stomp the Yard” movie star from suggesting Armenian, Mexican, and Asian women were “trained” to make dinner, wash clothes, and clean the home.

The expected heat eventually forced Short to issue an apology.

“I realize that I seriously offended my Black women,” Short admitted, per Bossip. “My answer was lengthy, and that clip was sizzling, I guess. I should’ve been smarter and not falling into those traps.”

He also proclaimed, “The real answer was, I was talking about the new generation, on social media and entitlement… It was deeper than that answer, I am truly sorry if that offended anybody. My opinion is not always necessary.”

Short, 42, currently shares two sons with his wife, Luxe Creative Agency founder Aida Abramyan, who is of Armenian descent. He also has a daughter and a son from previous marriages.

Farideh’s experience with heavy criticism over her conversation about Black women with Short has influenced how she now addresses topics like dating habits and gender roles within the Black community.

“I’m so scared of this y’all. I had an interview with Columbus Short, and I asked him a similar question. And he said something, and I got dragged for filth,” Farideh told Pierce and Quapdad. “I had death threats for so long from Black women, because they said I laughed when he said that. So let me not laugh.”

Farideh attempted to shield Pierce from possible online hate by saying, “He don’t know [about NBA players dating white women] because he dates Black women. Period. So do not come for him! Period!”

Despite Farideh wanting to cut off the likely incoming negative comments directed at her co-host, Pierce still became the target of criticism for his “The Truth After Dark” commentary on Black women.

“There are SO MANY black women who are amazing, intelligent, hard working, beautiful LOVING, CARING, mature, and accountable. Let’s not play,” an Instagram user wrote in the comment section of a repost of the clip by the Spiritual World, which resurfaced the episode this week.

Another comment read, “Sad part is us Black women STILL won’t give up on our Black men.” A third person posted, “Black women are everything! Black men find you a Black queen and be great.”

“Regardless of color, stop comparing the attitude of a woman that you’re treating good to a woman that you treated poorly,” one commenter advised.

In a more positive reaction to Pierce’s viewpoint, someone else replied, “Date whoever you like but do it without attacking black women.”

Julie Pierce, Paul’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know https://t.co/rQ0huxmSXC pic.twitter.com/ZJpj22whAb — YormanburNews (@yormanburNews) April 27, 2017

Pierce may have created a firestorm by claiming white women “appreciate” and “apologize” more than Black women, but the former University of Kansas student insisted he has mostly been romantically involved with women of his own race.

“Both of my baby mamas are Black,” Pierce clarified. “I came from East Oakland, moved to East L.A. to Inglewood. I didn’t even know how to talk to a white person until I got to Kansas. They didn’t understand my language.”

In 2000, Pierce married actress Dana Davis before the pair divorced in 2004. Davis gave birth to their daughter, Janaiya, in January 2003. The one-time NBA champion is also the father of three children with his ex-wife, Julie Pierce.

After initially meeting at the 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend, Pierce married Julie in 2010. They have two daughters, Prianna (born April 2008) and Adrian (born 2011), and a son, Prince (born 2013). Pierce announced he was “single” in January 2023 without providing further details about his relationship status.