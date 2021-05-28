‘Just Hang It Up’: Paul Pierce Tells ESPN ‘I Don’t Need You’ After Claiming He’s Hit It Big with New Cryptocurrency, Fans Aren’t Convinced

Paul Pierce is unbothered after recently getting fired by ESPN.

The NBA veteran took to Twitter on Wednesday to promote a new venture, saying, “@espn I don’t need you. I got @ethereum_max.”

According to its website, “EthereumMax ($eMax) is a decentralized ERC-20 growth token built on the secure Ethereum network. We launched eMax with a vision to bridge the gap between the emergence of community tokens and the well-known foundational coins of crypto, creating a unique token that provides reoccurring and automatic financial rewards to its holders with a pathway for practical long-term use in everyday life.”

Pierce didn’t get bogged down with explaining the crypto jargon above, he claims he’s already been very successful with this new cryptocurrency that didn’t exist before May 14.

His tweet continued, “I made more money with this crypto in the past month then I did with y’all in a year. TRUTH shall set u Free 🤪🤪 my own Boss http://EthereumMax.org check it out for yourself.”

Some Twitter users, however, took the very opposite view about the new cryptocurrency and heaped scorn on it and Pierce for being involved in what they called a scam. One said, “bro how is that possible when i bought $500 worth on the 16th may first day out now its worth $20 its a scam wth u talking about bro seriously,” and someone else said, “All these steps to buy it lol this is a straight scam. Paul Pierce is truly hitting rock bottom.”

Another wrote, “Paul The Lie Pierce, I hate to tell you this, but eMax is a serious shitcoin. There could be serious implications for shilling a coin with some 2 Trillion tokens in circulation. But you did your due diligence, so you already knew that. Just hang it up already.”

After 19 seasons on the court shooting hoops for teams like Celtics, Nets, Wizards, Clippers, Pierce transitioned into a new role as a sports analyst for ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” and “The Jump,” around 2017-2018. However, ESPN decided to cut ties with Pierce last month after he posted a video of himself on Instagram Live having a little too much fun.

April 3 video shows Pierce playing poker with his friends and smoking while several exotic dancers danced in the background. The next day fans took to Twitter to joke about the situation and even predicted that ESPN was going to part ways with the 43-year-old. Two days later, it was confirmed that Pierce had been released from the sports network.

But as the saying goes when one door closes another one opens. Daryn Parker, who is the vice president of adult entertainment website CamSoda, offered Pierce a new job to be their “first-ever NBA analyst” less than a week after his firing. The letter to Pierce said, “As our NBA Analyst, you would be required to stream yourself live on our platform every week night and discuss happenings around the NBA. Inside the NBA be damned.”

Not only was Parker offering $250,000, but the role would also come with special perks that he couldn’t get at ESPN — exotic dancers. “Here at CamSoda, we champion exotic dancers, cam girls and sex workers,” Parker’s letter continued. “We would be more than happy to accommodate your penchant for women and you’d be free to stream with them while they twerk in the background and more.”

It’s not clear whether Pierce has reached out to discuss the terms, but it looks like between his new cryptocurrency venture and CamSoda, some interesting turns are in store for him in the future.