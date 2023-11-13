Is Paul Pierce Telling The Truth About His Finances?: Pierce Is Reportedly Worth $80M but Owes $90K On His 2019 Range Rover and The Bank Wants Its Money

Is Paul Pierce hiding a significant “Truth” about his finances? Paul Pierce’s financial stability is questioned after he reportedly failed to maintain his payments on a Range Rover that he is financing.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Pierce is accused of not making his payments on a 2019 Range Rover, and it is at risk of being repossessed. He still owes a principal balance of over $90,000 and has missed several monthly payments of $3,445.28.

NBA legend Paul Pierce reportedly owes a principal balance of over $90,000 and has missed several monthly payments of $3,445.28 on his 2019 Range Rover financed through Chase. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

The legal filing reads, “As of July 18, 2023, the unpaid principal balance of $91,459.55 is due and payable to Chase from Defendant [Pierce].”

“The Truth” About Paul

He allegedly is being accused of not paying this money back to JP Morgan Chase bank, which he reportedly stopped paying back at the end of last year.

The bank went to repossess the car, and Pierce did not give it up. At this point, the bank doesn’t even want him to try and repay it and would instead take the car back.

Related: ‘Just Hang It Up’: Paul Pierce Tells ESPN ‘I Don’t Need You’ After Claiming He’s Hit It Big with New Cryptocurrency, Fans Aren’t Convinced

The document states, “Chase is only attempting to enforce its security interest in the Vehicle herein by seeking possession of the Vehicle, and in no way is this Complaint an attempt to enforce the Defendant’s personal liability on the Agreement.”

Pierce reputedly has a net worth of $80 million and had plenty of very lucrative means of income, and still does to this day. Pierce used to play in the NBA for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers, where he made over $198 million alone just from his basketball career.

Read full story here: What Is Paul Pierce’s “Truth?” | With The Hall Of Famer On The Verge Of Losing His Car, There Are Questions About His Finances