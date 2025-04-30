‘None Of Us Look the Same As We Did in Our 30’s’: Steve Perry, Former Journey Frontman, Resurfaces at 76 Looking Unrecognizable to Fans

The former lead singer of the rock band Journey has turned up in public and headlines again.

According to the Daily Mail, Steve Perry, 76 was spotted on April 24 making a grocery store run with his rumored partner Suzette Vaughn. Perry went to Erewhon market in Los Angeles that day wearing casual clothes that included a long-sleeve Stanford Nike shirt, dark-colored shorts, and sneakers. His once black hair appeared to be fully gray as he wore it in shoulder-length tresses.

Steve Perry looks unrecognizable to fans after stepping out for a grocery run with rumored gf. (Photo: @steveperrymusic/Instagram)

In the photos that were captured by paparazzi, Perry heldgrocery bag in one hand while Vaughn trailed behind. She too kept it casual with her outfit, only wearing pants that come to her ankles, a gray long-sleeved shirt and shades – which Perry was wearing as well. According to her LinkedIn, Vaughn is a licensed marriage and family therapist. She reportedly is 61 years old.

It’s not clear when the two started hanging out or if they are in a romantic relationship.

Fans responded to Daily Mail’s report of Perry looking unrecognizable with comments of support.

One person said, ” Leave him alone. He got away from society for this reason. He deserves his weight. The man is an Icon. He is and always will be The Voice. He is growing older just like the rest of us. His talent and voice is his legacy.”

Another fan wrote, “A real god given talent. How I miss music like Journey. Steve is looking well for his age too.”

A third said, “He looks great! 76 years young. Let’s be real, none of us look the same as we did in our 30’s, lol. He’s livin’ his life. Good to see him. Loving the hair. Totally recognizable.”

Perry found his passion by being a student of music. He decided his career path after listening to soul artist Sam Cooke. In 1977, he joined Journey as their vocalist and stayed with them until he ventured off to go solo. He left the band twice, once in 1987 and again 1998. Together, the band broke records and topped charts in the late ’70s and into the ’80s. On their No. 1 album, “Escape,” their song “Don’t Stop Believin’” was their “biggest-selling digital song recorded” of the 1980s, according to Billboard. iHeart reported last year in March that the single became certified 18-time Platinum.

Perry went solo while still playing the band and in 1984 he released his first solo album, “Street Talk,” which featured his song “Oh Sherrie.” Perry first left the band because he had a burnout, but he would later rediscover his passion for singing. He then rejoined them for their 1996 reunion album “Trial By Fire,” but a hip injury led to his decision to walk away from Journey for good.

He went into what some characterize as a state of reclusion for nearly 20 years before returning to public view in 2014. Perry even got back on stage, performing with the Eels for some of their shows.

Recent pictures of Steve Perry and his girlfriend Suzette Vaughn.

Pictures were taken April 21, 2024.

“Listen, I’ve done the 20-year hermit thing, and it’s overrated,” he told The Hollywood Reporter In 2014. “Why now?” It’s a long story, but it has to do with a lot of changes in my life, including losing my girlfriend a year ago and her wish to hear me sing again.”

Kelly Nash and Perry dated a year and a half before the psychologist passed away from breast cancer in December 2012. He grieved for two to three years but knew he had to fulfill his promise to her.

Perry told Yahoo Entertainment about the promise he made to Nash. She told him, “‘Honey, if something was to ever happen to me, make me one promise: Make me a promise that you would not go back into isolation, for I think it would make this all for naught.’” And Perry confirmed that he fulfilled the promise leading to his return in 2014.

In 2018, he put out his first studio album in 20 years called “Traces.” In 2024, he teamed up with the sons of Steve Lukather and Phil Collins, Trevor Lukather and Nic Collins, who are in a band called The Effect. Together they re-recorded Journey’s song “It Could Have Been You.”