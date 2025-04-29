‘He Looks Ill’: ‘American Pie’ Star Jason Biggs Looks ‘Totally’ Unrecognizable After His Jaw-Dropping Transformation Leaves Fans Concerned

Actor Jason Biggs ain’t big no more! The actor shocked the public with his new slimming figure earlier this week as he attended the 2025 City Harvest Gala: Carnaval in New York on April 22.

The “American Pie” star’s noticeable weight loss couldn’t be hidden even under his dapper clothes. He showed up to the fundraiser event, which he was hosting, wearing a navy blue suit with a white dress shirt underneath. His black leather loafers matched the lapels of his suit, which were also black.

Jason Biggs opens up about 40-pound weight loss and receives mixed reviews from fans. (Photo:@biggsjason/Instagram)

Biggs spoke with the Daily Mail at the event, where he revealed that it was the same old formula of healthy eating and fitness that helped him ditch the weight.

“It’s just healthier food. I was eating crap. I bike ride. I bike a lot. I go up the West Side Highway to New Jersey. It’s one of my favorite things to do,” he said, while also sharing that he’s lost 40 pounds so far.

Biggs has struggled with his weight for years since appearing in the comedy film “American Pie” in 1999. Even tabloids wrote about it in 2015. He claimed that while his goal was to lose weight, he wasn’t planning on losing as much as he did and he had other objectives in mind.

American Pie's Jason Biggs opens up about impressive 15 kg weight loss at 46, reveals what caused it: It's not Ozempichttps://t.co/vZCYoQxGkH — HT Lifestyle (@htlifeandstyle) April 24, 2025

“I don’t know if it was this much but I wanted to lose weight,” he said. “I wanted to bring my cholesterol down and I brought it down.” He told Page Six that the cholesterol came down 70 points.

This was not a quick or easy feat for Biggs. The 46-year-old said it took him a year and a half to get to this point with trials and errors of him going back and forth in weight. However, some fans had mixed reviews about how the “American Wedding” star looks minus 40 pounds.

One person said, “I think he looks great!”

A second said, “Oh dear lord, call the doctor, he is ill.”

A third wrote, “He was never overweight or even slightly overweight to begin with. This is odd. He looked better and healthier before he lost weight. It was completely unnecessary.”

On Page Six’s someone wrote, “He certainly looks so much better. Well done. Hopefully he achieved his weight loss without the need of Ozempic’s.”

These days most celebrities who lose weight are accused of using Type 2 diabetes treatments like Ozempic, and Mounjaro, which can come with weight loss effects for some. Celebrities like Meghan Trainer, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg and Kathy Bates have all revealed that they’ve lost weight while using the treatments.

Biggs, who became a teetotaler in 2017, said he isn’t opposed to the idea of using Ozempic. He also said it might be beneficial for people who struggle with addiction.

According to a study done by the journal “Addiction,” people addicted to alcohol who used Ozempic or medications similar had “a 50% lower rate of incident alcohol intoxication” compared to those that weren’t using the medication.

So in regard to trying out the prescription himself, he said, “Yeah, I mean, why not? I’ve heard nothing but good things. I’ve actually heard — because I’m sober alcoholic — I heard it has benefits for that, which would make sense.”

He added, “Like it helps cravings because it’s sort of the same part of the brain I guess. It’s a mind thing but it’s also a stomach thing. I don’t know but it makes sense to me that there have been some studies that show that it actually helps with addiction issues. So that’s super super cool. That’s something I’m very passionate about, so if it can help addicts and alcoholics then f-ck yeah.”