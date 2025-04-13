‘She Looks Like Herself Again’: Maia Campbell Returns to Social Media Four Months After Celebrating Her Daughter’s Graduation and Years After Turning Down LL Cool J’s Help 

Maia Campbell has fans buzzing over her stunning transformation after sharing new photos online.

After going radio silent since her daughter’s graduation four months ago, the actress returned to show fans just how healthy, and youthful she looks — leaving fans to flash back to some of her early roles in the 1990s.

90’s actress Maia Campbell makes brief return to social media after years of struggling with substance abuse. (Photo: @maia_campbell/Instagram)

Campbell, who played Tiffany Warren on the hit sitcom “In the House” with LL Cool J and Debbie Allen, shared one Instagram post on Saturday, April 12, which has her 136,000 followers doing double takes and celebrating her look.

“Please tell me this is a recent photo !!!!! Somebody please!!!” wrote one person in her comments upon seeing Campbell’s latest photos, which feature her alongside hairdresser and friend Jayson Glenn.

“Damn she bounced back to the 90s. Best wishes,” wrote another follower, while a third commented, “Omg!!! You look amazing So glad to see you happy and healthy.”

She can also be seen in another picture with Glenn and friends Shunta Renee and creative Corey Love, wearing black sunglasses with yellow frames.

The outpouring continued with fans celebrating her appearance: “She looks so healthy and like herself again,” and “Absolutely Stunning! Her mother would be proud of her recovery.”

Campbell’s journey has been one of both tremendous accomplishments and significant struggles. The post shows how she is doing on the other side of challenges.

The daughter of New York Times best-selling author Bebe Moore Campbell faced challenges with bipolar disorder and addiction after her initial rise to fame.

Maia Campbell’s battle became public when she appeared in viral videos showing her in a disheveled state in 2017, prompting widespread concern from fans who remembered her as a beloved television personality and the stunning actress from Tyrese’s “Sweet Lady” music video.

The comments referenced her decades-long battle with addiction and the many times she fell prey to people who sought to capitalize off of her illness.

In 2017, Campbell’s former co-star LL Cool J reached out to fans for help connecting with her to offer support during her difficult times. Despite his well-intentioned efforts, she declined his assistance at that time. However, it appears she eventually sought help on her own terms, leading to the remarkable recovery fans are now witnessing.

The “Poetic Justice” star returned to social media in 2024 after a lengthy hiatus, sharing only a birthday post in November since her last consistent activity in 2020.

Campbell’s renewal coincides with her daughter Elizabeth Elisha Gutierrez’s achievements. In December, the proud mother shared that Gutierrez graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

The mother-daughter relationship has endured despite past challenges, including a period when Campbell lost custody of the the then-1-year-old to her father, Elias Gutierrez, after she stopped taking her bipolar medication in 2001.

Her marriage ended the following year and she was later rocked by the passing of her mother in 2006, seeking help at a treatment facility. By 2010, Campbell had been arrested for theft and sent for mandatory mental health treatment at a facility in California.

On a 2012 episode of “Iyanla, Fix My Life” on OWN, where a then 12-year-old Gutierrez expressed her hope that her mother would get healthier so they could spend more time together.

“I hope that you get healthier so we can be together more,” the young girl said during the emotional segment.

By. 2015, Campbell had been arrested again for cursing at a child she accused of stealing her wallet at Burger King and later for causing a ruckus at a Waffle House in the Atlanta suburb of Riverdale while allegedly intoxicated.

It seems that Gutierrez’s wish came true. She has even taken to TikTok last August 2024 to dote on her mom in the #BreakingMyHeartChallenge, where she accurately wrote, “My mom said she used to break hearts back in the day,” and “Had to hop on this trend #breakingmyheart #90s.”

Now 24, Gutierrez has inherited her mother’s striking looks, with fans noting their strong resemblance after she posted Valentine’s Day photos in 2024 that made followers do a double take. Gutierrez has consistently supported her mother through her struggles, celebrating Campbell’s progress and resilience.

The former Spelman College student’s comeback has inspired many who remember her talent and charisma.

“This made my entire weekend,” one commenter wrote on her Instagram. “Your past does not define your future! God bless you always!!!”

As Campbell continues her recovery journey, fans are expressing hope to see her return to acting and reclaim her place in the entertainment industry.

Her story serves as a powerful reminder of resilience and the possibility of renewal even after public struggles with mental health and addiction. The world continues to cheer for Campbell, eagerly awaiting her potential return to the screen and the chance to once again showcase the talent that made audiences fall in love with her decades ago.