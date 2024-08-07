‘I Really Hope She’s In a Better Mental Space’: Maia Campbell Reappears on Social Media Years After Rejecting LL Cool’s J’s Offer to Help 

It appears that 90’s actress Maia Campbell is shyly making her way back into the Hollywood scene. She’s known for starring in hit movies and series such as “Poetic Justice,” “In the House,” “Seventeen Again,” and in music videos like Tyrese’s “Sweet Lady.”

However, Campbell’s acting career was derailed due to her struggles with both bipolar disorder and substance abuse.

90’s actress Maia Campbell makes a brief return to social media after years of struggling with substance abuse. (Photo: @maia_campbell/Instagram)



But fans are leaping for joy after she returned to social media after an apparent four-year hiatus. Destiny’s Child singer LeToya Luckett tied the knot with entrepreneur Taleo Coles last weekend, sharing photos from the Houston celebration of their nuptials.

Celebrities such as Bresha Webb, former band mate LaTavia Roberson, Pastor Keion Henderson, La La Anthony, and Tamar Braxton, flooded the comment sections of multiple posts from the ceremonies.

Campbell, who has very publicly dealt with both bipolar disorder and drug addiction, made a quiet but significant appearance, wishing Luckett, “Congratulations” with two heart emojis.

Fans quickly replied to her comment, wishing her well.

“Pray you’re doing well mama…Love and light to you,” one reply read, followed by others expressing, “We miss you, praying you are well.”

Campbell’s former co-star LL Cool J made significant efforts to help Campbell, who seemed to fade from the public eye again after the show ended in 1998.

The “Rock the Bells” rapper, who co-starred with her on “In the House,” reached out to Campbell publicly and privately, offering support after seeing videos of her being manipulated by drug dealers.

Despite his efforts, she refused his offer to get clean in 2017 and suggested he help with a benefit concert for mental health.

Campbell had not posted since 2020 on her Instagram page. But her comment on Luckett’s post even sparked a thread on Lipstick Alley, with many compassionately discussing her return to social media and hoping she is sober and well.

“I hope she doing well and getting the help she needs because we did not hear from her since the pandemic,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “I believe she’s doing better. Her daughter posted some photos of her going on mommy+daughter dates together on her instagram. Maia looked great and I’m glad they’re healing their relationship.”

Campbell shares a daughter, Elizabeth Elisha, with her ex-husband, Elias Gutierrez. A year after giving birth in 2000, she lost custody of the then-1-year-old for refusing to be treated for her bipolar disorder diagnosis, according to Heavy.

One person on X wrote, “I’m so happy for her. Watching her spiral while everybody made jokes about it used to make me so angry.”

Elizabeth shared a photo of herself and her mom on IG in June. But she has since scrubbed her Instagram page of all photographs of herself and her mother. Many still flood her comments noting that she looks exactly like her mom. And some speculated Campbell could be preparing to make a career comeback if she truly is clean.

“Dope. Heard she was tryna get back into acting,” wrote one person.

Another said, “I hope they don’t rush to put cameras in her face or rush her to the public let her enjoy her peace.”

“You don’t know how happy this makes me,” said a third person on the X platform. “I’ve run into her several times on Campbellton road in Atl, and it was so sad to see her that way.this is powerful and I’m so glad she’s sober.”

You don’t know how happy this makes me. I’ve run into her several times on Campbellton road in Atl, and it was so sad to see her that way.this is powerful and I’m so glad she’s sober — Jordan Boo 💚 (@6Eaglesdiva) August 6, 2024

The former actress and model is widely known for her role as Tiffany Warren in the sitcom “In the House,” where she also starred alongside Debbie Allen. In her meteoric but short career, she also appeared in television shows like “South Central” and the movie “Poetic Justice.”

Campbell married Gutierrez in 1998, and he primarily raised their daughter when she was younger. That marriage ended in 2002. Four years later, she lost her mother to brain cancer while being estranged at the time of her death, Essence reports. In a statement to the outlet in 2009, her family revealed she was struggling and seeking help at a treatment facility.

“We also know that Maia’s mother, the late Bebe Moore Campbell, who devoted much of her later years in life to mental health awareness and education, along with her family members and friends would welcome your prayers and support for Maia’s sustained recovery,” said her dad, Ellis Gordon. “In addition, we urge your support for efforts to diagnose and treat mental illness in our community.

Bebe was also one of the founders of the National Alliance for Mentally Ill.

In 2010, Campbell was arrested for theft and sent for mandatory mental health treatment at a facility in California.

Iyanla Vanzant even used her OWN “Iyanla: Fix My Life” platform to reunite Campbell with her daughter Elizabeth Elisha, discuss her mental health and wellness in 2012. She provided counsel to restore some of the things Campbell had lost.

However, she was arrested twice in 2015: once for cursing at a child she accused of stealing her wallet at Burger King and once for causing chaos at a Waffle House in the Atlanta suburb of Riverdale while allegedly intoxicated.

Two years later, a man recorded his interaction with Campbell at a gas station in Atlanta, where she pumped his gas and can be heard asking for “crack,” among other obscene things. She also visibly had a missing tooth and wore a black bralet with gray biker shorts.

How Campbell is actually doing remains unknown.

Over the last few years, she has been extremely private and reclusive from her fans and the media. However, many hope that she will receive their messages of support, letting her know that decades later, she still has fans praying and wishing the best for her.

A fan wrapped it up best, saying, “I really hope she’s in a better mental space.”