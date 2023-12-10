Stephen Jackson’s Ex-Fiancée Responds with Receipts After Claiming the Former NBA Player Lied About What Led to Him Calling Off Their Wedding

Stephen Jackson recently brought up his infamous 2005 breakup with his ex-fiancée Melissa Imani Showalter on a relationship podcast, but Showalter is fighting back against the former NBA player’s allegations, as she said she is ready to tell her side of the story.

Jackson made an appearance on the Nov. 15 episode of the “Relationships Matter” podcast, where he talked about the relationship he has with his children and their mothers. The former Golden State Warriors player said that he has seven kids from five different women, and he told the hosts that three of the relationships went wrong because he was “living the wrong life.”

Stephen Jackson’s ex-fiancée shows receipts after the former NBA player claimed that he left her at the altar because she wouldn’t sign a prenup before their marriage. (Photo: @_stak5_ @iammelissaimani/Instagram)

One of the relationships that was not included with those three was his early 2000s relationship with Showalter. Jackson alluded to her as he talked about money problems he had with one of his children’s mothers.

Jackson explained what led to the deterioration of his and Showalter’s relationship, saying that it came down to an unsigned prenup. The two were all set to get married, but Jackson said that two months before the wedding he told the “Basketball Wives” star to sign a pre-nuptial agreement.

Jackson claims that he would constantly bring up the prenup to Showalter, but he would get attitude back from her. He said he told her, “Look, I’m gonna embarrass you in front of all these people; don’t do it.” The former player said that on the day of the wedding his sister, who was one of Showalter’s bridesmaids, said that his fiancée wasn’t going to sign the agreement, so he called OFF the wedding.

One of the hosts asked Jackson why he thinks Showalter didn’t sign, and he answered, “I know why; she had motives.” This isn’t the first time Jackson has brought up his broken engagement with Showalter, as he has talked about calling off the wedding multiple times before. In 2020, Jackson went on Instagram Live to talk about leaving Showalter at the altar, and his current wife Tamara Jackson brought the incident up again in early October.

Some people who have heard Jackson’s story have praised him for leaving Showalter before their marriage, as one person said, “I love when he tell this story she shoulda signed the prenup.” Others called him out for bringing up the situation some 20 years later, as one commenter said, “The fkn cap in this world is ridiculous. This man a clown.”

Every time Jackson repeats the story, Showalter speaks up to tell her side of the story. After his IG Live in 2020, Showalter posted a picture of a document from Aug. 5, 2005, 15 days before their scheduled wedding date. The document is from a capital management firm, and it is asking Jackson to have a consultation about a prenup.

Showalter claims that the document is proof that Jackson was lying about giving her a prenup to sign two months before the wedding because he hadn’t drafted one up at the time. After Jackson’s most recent retelling of the 2005 events, Showalter pinned the three-year-old post to the top of her Instagram.

She also went at Jackson on her Instagram Story. The former reality TV star said, “Little known fact…just because someone uses their mouth to say words, that doesn’t make those words true,” and “Let me know when y’all doing #SurvivingBD’s I’m ready to tell my story.” Jackson has not responded to Showalter, but he’s made several posts about being real and authentic, as well as not hating on others.