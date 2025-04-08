‘I Strongly Love Every Curve’: Pierce Brosnan Shuts Down Trolls and Body Shaming ‘Friends’ After They Suggest Weight Loss Surgery for His Wife

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan is still fiercely head over heels in love with his wife Keely Shaye. The married couple of 24 years turned heads when they stepped onto the red carpet for the New York City premiere of his new film, “MobLand,” on March 31.

The silver fox, 71, looked dapper in a dark blue suit, white-collared shirt, gray tie, and brown loafers. But it is Shaye, 61, who generated the most reactions online.

Pierce Brosnan defends wife, Keely Shaye, after internet trolls criticize her transformation over the years. (Photos: Keelyshayebrosnan/Instagram.

The former model wore a black dress with a lace overlay that fell just above the knees with a pair of peep-toe pumps. Much of the discourse about her appearance was focused on the weight loss transformation she has undergone in recent years.

A spectator commented, “Keely was drop dead gorgeous when they first got together. She just never lost the baby weight, but she was extremely lucky that it never seemed to phase Pierce.”

The pair, who began dating in 1994, are parents to four adult sons. Brosnan shared late daughter Charlotte with his ex-wife Cassandra Harris, both of whom passed away from ovarian cancer in 2013 and 1991, respectively.

Someone else gushed that Shaye was “stunningly beautiful, under any and all circumstances.” A third individual theorized, “It will probably be eventually revealed she was using Ozempic. Also she had some sort of auto immune disease which she never publicly revealed that caused the weight gain.”

Speculative reports allege that the award-winning filmmaker shed “seven stone,” in other words, almost 100 pounds, but make no mention of health struggles.

The evolution of her figure, though, has never been a cause for much concern for her or her adoring husband. In 2006, Shaye told Vogue, “I never shy away from color or my curves…I never hide in baggy clothing,” as “The Unholy Trinity” star boasted, “I love my wife’s curves.”

Per The Daily Mail, the “007” agent has even come to his wife’s defense against critics who shuddered at her evolving figure. A purported since-deleted Facebook post prompted a reaction from the Ireland native as it compared Shaye’s 1994 appearance to the red carpet outing.

He allegedly wrote, “Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight. But I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children.”

Bronsnan continued, “In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty and now I’m loving her even more that she is my childrens’ mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love.

The resurfaced words were met with praise as one fan declared, “She won in life. Such a lucky lady to be loved so loudly. And loved unconditionally regardless of her weight struggles.”