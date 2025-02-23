‘Who’d You Pick as the Next Bond?’: Jeff Bezos Sparks Frenzy Online After Amazon Takes Control of ‘007’, Here’s Who Made the List

Tech giant and the world’s second richest man, Jeff Bezos, has acquired production rights to one of the longest-running film series in history. The Amazon founder took to his X account to this week after the move, setting it on fire after asking his followers who they would cast as the next James Bond.

The post came minutes after the surprise news broke that Amazon MGM has taken complete creative control of the 007 franchise after striking a deal with longtime James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

A View to a Kill 1984 James Bond film, Photocall outside The Chateau de Chantilly in France, Thursday 16th August 1984, Tanya Roberts as Stacey Sutton, Roger Moore as James Bond, MI6 agent 007 and Grace Jones as May Day. (Photo by Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

On X, Bezos wrote, “Who’d you pick as the next Bond?” Accompanying his tweet was a screenshot of a headline about the acquisition that read, “James Bond’s long-serving producers give control to Amazon.”

Bezos’ question set off an avalanche of responses, with fans passionately debating who should be the next 007.

Who’d you pick as the next Bond? pic.twitter.com/u7nBaRROlf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 20, 2025

The names that dominated the discussion were Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Christian Bale, and Tom Cruise.

Cavill, in particular, emerged as a frontrunner, with one fan declaring, “Henry Cavil l— Bond was made for him.”

However, some raised concerns about his age, as the next Bond is expected to commit to multiple films.

One supporter countered, “I have heard some people claim Henry Cavill is too old (41) to play James Bond since they want him for five movies. In his first Bond movie, Sean Connery was almost 10 years younger (32), but Roger Moore was 45. Cavill will be great.”

Daniel Craig was 42 yrs old in his best Bond film and was 52 yrs old in No Time To Die. Henry Cavill is perfectly aged to play that charming, mature, and experienced Dalton/Brosnan-era Bond we all want to see again! — RECON (@ReconFX) February 21, 2025

Another fan defended Cavill’s potential, citing previous Bonds.

“Daniel Craig was 42 yrs old in his best Bond film and was 52 yrs old in No Time To Die,” one X user wrote. “Henry Cavill is perfectly aged to play that charming, mature, and experienced Dalton/Brosnan-era Bond we all want to see again!”

Not everyone agreed. One critic suggested Cavill lacked the necessary edge, writing, “It feels like he is too good of a guy. Someone like Tom Hardy or Christian Bale would be better, even Fassbender. There is no arrogance on that face.”

It feels like he is too good of guy

Someone like tom hardy or christian bale would be better,even fassbender

There is no arrogance on that face — . (@Totalvalverde) February 21, 2025

Interestingly, Cavill was once close to securing the role. ”Casino Royale” director Martin Campbell previously revealed that Cavill nearly became Bond before Daniel Craig. Despite this praise, the New Zealand filmmaker also noted that at his age, the “Man of Steel” actor might now be too old.

While Cavill was a top choice, some fans took a more unexpected approach. One commenter playfully suggested, “My Bezos, in an age when Superman, Spider-Man, and Batman are all played by British actors, I humbly submit Matthew McConaughey for James Bond.”

Love Matthew but he's more of a surfer, dude than James bond. If you don't know this movie reference please go watch. 🤣 — Jeremy Dub (@basicBrogrammer) February 21, 2025

The idea was swiftly shot down by another user, who wrote, “Love Matthew but he’s more of a surfer, dude than James Bond. If you don’t know this movie reference please go watch.”

Eddie Redmayne’s name also surfaced, with one supporter suggesting, “Hear me out Eddie Redmayne might be the guy to carry this franchise forward.”

All I see is Fantastic Beasts — Redhed100 (@redhed100) February 21, 2025

That thought was quickly dismissed as well, with another user replying, “All I see is Fantastic Beasts.”

Even Tom Cruise was thrown into the mix, with one fan declaring, “Let’s go @TomCruise.” That, too, was quickly shut down: “Nope. Love Tom, but nope.”

Nope. Love Tom, but nope. — TexasEric (@TexasEric) February 22, 2025

One name that has been floated around a few times over the last few years is Idris Elba.

Without even saying his name, one person posted, “We’re waiting!!!!!”

You want a black bond. Okay, how about putting some effort into thinking and making a new character. (New first name) Bond 008. Either way, it he has to be European. — Scottie Wiseman (@SWiseman18) February 21, 2025

It did not take long before someone brought up that the Black Brit was shot down for not being white.

The franchise has been on pause since Daniel Craig’s final outing in 2021’s “No Time to Die.”

With no official plans announced for the next installment, the gap between Bond films may exceed the longest break in franchise history — the six-year hiatus between “License to Kill” and “GoldenEye,” The Independent reports.

Wilson and Broccoli’s decision to relinquish control marks a turning point for the 007 legacy.

For Bezos, acquiring Bond is more than just a business deal — it is a statement. What started as an online bookstore has become a media empire, with Amazon Studios and Prime Video now commanding a major presence in Hollywood. With Bond under its umbrella, Amazon is making an apparent move to dominate big-budget filmmaking.

Still, one big question looms: who will take on the role of 007? Whoever it is will face immense scrutiny not only from longtime Bond fans but also from Bezos himself.