‘Be Careful’: Mike Tyson’s Daughter Hits Evander Holyfield with a Bombshell Warning as Dad and His ‘Bite Fight’ Rival Come Face-to-Face Once Again

Champion boxer Mike Tyson has transitioned from the formidable “Iron Mike” who once struck fear across the boxing world to a family man, with fatherhood playing a pivotal role in his evolution.

Raising six children has helped soften his tough image, replacing the anger and intensity of his younger years with something more meaningful—growth, forgiveness, and a new outlook on life.

While it is clear he doesn’t play about them, it is also clear that they don’t play about their dad— just ask his 17-year-old daughter, Milan.

This transformation became evident once again when Tyson recently shared behind-the-scenes photos with former rival Evander Holyfield from their Fireman Sports appearance.

Mike Tyson's Daughter sends warning as dad has face-to-face with rival Evander Holyfield.



The four images captured a moment that would have seemed impossible decades ago: the two boxing legends laughing together, with Tyson even embracing the man whose ear he infamously bit during their 1997 rematch.

“Nice we can laugh about the past and enjoy the present,” Tyson wrote in the caption, signaling that their bitter rivalry has transformed into genuine friendship.

Holyfield replied with a simple but telling comment: “Good time Champ.”

However, it was Milan who stole attention with her concise but intriguing response.

“Be careful!” she commented, leaving fans to speculate if she was warning her father or jokingly cautioning Holyfield about getting too close to her dad because of what happened back in the day.

The friendship between these two boxing titans marks one of sports’ most remarkable reconciliations.

Their rivalry peaked during their notorious 1997 rematch when Tyson, frustrated and losing, bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear in a moment that shocked viewers worldwide and led to his disqualification.

Tyson’s followers were quick to celebrate this example of growth and forgiveness.

“Two friends together increase happiness,” wrote one fan in response to the photos.

Another commented, “Legends still in [the] greatest shape,” acknowledging how both former champions have maintained their physical conditioning years after retirement.

Some fans couldn’t resist referencing the infamous ear-biting incident with humor.

“I’m sorry Evander! It’s your ear,” one commenter joked.

Another teased, “I don’t like this hug it’s so close to his ear :),” while a third observed, “He looks nervous.”

The journey from bitter rivals to friends didn’t happen overnight.

In a 2009 appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Tyson addressed the incident, explaining, “It doesn’t make no excuse for what happened, but I was just enraged and I wanted to inflict so much pain on him. I was just pissed off that he was such a great fighter, too… I was just mad at him.”

During that same show, the two fighters officially reconciled.

Tyson expressed his admiration for Holyfield, saying, “This is a beautiful guy, me and this guy both come from basically the sewage, and we watched each other grow to become established and esteemed fighters. I just want you to know it’s been a pleasure passing through life being acquainted with you.”

The relationship has evolved to the point where the men even turned the infamous moment into a business opportunity.

In 2022, they collaborated on an edible cannabis product shaped like Holyfield’s ear—transforming what was once a moment of shame into a source of shared profit and laughter. The product is called “Holy Ears.”

Their unlikely friendship highlights how time can heal even the deepest wounds.

In 2024, Tyson acknowledged this journey when he wrote on X platform, “We’ve come a long way since the bite fight.”

"We've come a long way since the bite fight"

This is not the first time that Milan has said something in her dad’s defense.

In 2024, she defended her father after a viral TikTok trend sparked concern among fans. The trend, “Just give me my money,” involves chanting to trick the last person into an awkward moment of silence.

The daughter posted a video of Tyson doing the challenge with the champ being the butt of the joke. Fans flooded Milan’s comments, acknowledging the risk of pranking someone with Tyson’s reputation. Despite concerns, Milan checked her followers for questioning her safety.

Her playful warning, whether directed at her father or at Holyfield, adds a charming family dimension to this sports reconciliation story.

The nepo girl’s comment reveals the protective instinct of a daughter who was born long after her father’s infamous moment but remains aware of its significance in boxing lore.

As Tyson continues to grow from being one of boxing’s most feared fighters to a more thoughtful and grounded man, his bond with Holyfield shows that even the deepest rivalries can turn into real friendship.