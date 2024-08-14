‘That Was Real Dangerous’: Fans Fear for Mike Tyson’s 16-Year-Old Daughter After She Embarrasses Him In Front of Thousands of Online Viewers

Mike Tyson‘s daughter Milan was forced to rush to her father’s defense after some fans feared a viral trend may have gotten her into a lot of trouble.

A growing number of everyday people, celebrities, and professional athletes people are becoming a part of the TikTok trend called “Just give me my money.” In the trend, friends and family members gather around, each individually taking turns saying, “Just give me my money,” followed by cheers and praise. However, the prank ends when the last person does their “Just give me my money” rendition, and no one cheers, leaving the individual red-faced and confused.

Mike Tyson, who is one of the most iconic figures in professional boxing history, took a stab at the viral trend. He appeared in a TikTok video that his daughter Milan Tyson posted on Aug. 10.

Mike Tyson’s 16-year-old daughter Milan Tyson (left) was forced to provide proof of life after pulling a prank on her dad, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson (right). (Photos: @milanavelli/TikTok, @miketyson/X)

“OK, we’re going to do it first. Get in here,” Milan says in the video as she directs an unidentified male to come into the frame. “So we’re all going to cheer,” the male tells Tyson.

The trend typically involves at least two people standing next to each other as they chant “just give me my money.” The participants will often adopt a comically altered tone of voice to add some dramatic flair to the video.

“Just give me my money,” Milan says as the trio breaks out in applause. The male then repeats the chant and everyone again claps. However, when it’s Tyson’s turn, he goes against the grain by saying his own expletive-filled version of the chant.

“(Give me) my f—g money,” he says as his daughter awkwardly stares at him for a brief moment.

The awkward moment caused many fans to rush to Milan’s comments, reminding the 16-year-old that her dad is known to have a hot temper.

“Doing this to Mike Tyson gotta be scary,” one person commented under the TikTok video.

“This was brave,” another TikTok user noted.

“Yall playing with yall life’s rn,” someone wrote along with a laughing face emoji.

“Playing with fire y’all,” a different social media user warned.

While some believed Tyson suffered undue embarrassment from the video, which racked up more than 661,000 likes as of Aug. 12, the trend is often performed in a way that essentially pranks the one person who is not in on the joke.

Cleveland Browns do the “Just give me my money” trend 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/Bd5HjbVwfv — ً RJ (@rjpaiddd) August 5, 2024

The last person, who was the famous boxer in this case, normally does not receive an enthusiastic response after they speak their version of the phrase. Instead, a brief moment of awkward silence almost alway ensues.

Milan appeared to catch wind of the negative reaction to her video, which prompted her to share another post about her physical well-being.

“Happy to report I’m still alive,” she wrote in a caption over a selfie along with the hashtags #myfatherdoesnotbeatme #favoritechild.

16-year-old Milan Tyson reveals she is still alive after pulling a prank on her dad, Mike Tyson. (Photo: @milanavelli/TikTok)

“Thank you for informing I was getting worried,” someone wrote in the photo’s comment section.

Milan is one of two children Tyson shares with his current wife Lakiha Spicer. She launched an activewear line in 2021 called Milan Miyla. Tyson has been married three times and has seven children. Tragedy struck in 2009 when Tyson’s 4-year-old daughter Exodus passed away after accidentally choking herself with a cord.

The former world heavyweight champion is scheduled to make his highly anticipated return to the ring in November for a bout against YouTuber-turned professional fight Jake Paul. The fight was originally slated for July 20 but was postponed after Tyson experienced a health complication. A “heartbroken” Paul said Tyson’s health was the No. 1 priority heading into the fight.

The bout has been moved to Nov. 20 and will stream live on Netflix from the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement.