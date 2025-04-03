‘Show a Little More Respect!’: ‘Shark Tank’ Contestant Calls Judges ‘Worthless,’ Fires Back In Fiery Showdown Before Storming Out

Sometimes, the sharks on “Shark Tank” end up missing out on a good deal.

This was the case in 2012 when Scott Jordan, CEO and Founder of ScotteVest, appeared on the show as a contestant during episode 7 of season 3. He was seeking $500,000 for 15 percent of his technology-enabled clothing (TEC).

“TEC is a patented system that lets you carry everything you need, know where it is, and access it easily in specially designed pockets,” he said during his demonstration. “We’ve engineered our pockets to fit almost any device, and these pockets are layered into clothing so that there are no bulges and everything is balanced. Many of these hidden pockets have unique features.”

Jordan demonstrated further by adding that “clear touch fabric allows you to see and control your device without ever taking it out. We’ve even developed a patented system to wire your headphones right through the lining, so you no longer have to contend with this tangled web of wires every time you have a call or want to listen to your music.

Shark Tank contestant goes to war with the sharks. (Screenshot: ABC Network/YouTube)

“I intend to license TEC to every major clothing company because I know that this can become the next huge ingredient brand,” Jordan concluded.

Several of the sharks weren’t initially sold on Jordan’s pitch. In one clip, Daymond John asked Jordan to explain how his idea was different than others he’d seen. Jordan said that the other companies infringed on his patent and, as a result, he’s received settlements from “11 of the largest companies.” Jordan also confirmed that it was getting a royalty stream from the settlements but didn’t reveal how much.

To better understand, Mark Cuban asked Jordan, “So basically, the patent is attributed to the wires. Only the wires?” Jordan confirmed before Cuban went on to call the deal ridiculous.

Later on, Hervajec called Jordan’s idea “fantastic” but wasn’t fully convinced of the deal. He said, “You went out and built a business on your idea that’ll do $12 million this year, $24 million next year, and now you don’t want to sell us any of that business. You just want to take the idea and sell us the patent of it.”

Once again, Jordan confirmed that was his plan.

“My other business only has a very insignificant part of a much larger market.”

John, who wasn’t buying Jordan’s explanation, said, “No, because your other business could end up being the billion-dollar business that we have nothing in. And you’re going to have the first rights to this technology and not have to pay us.”

Jordan said that the deal was negotiable. This led to Herjavec coming in with his proposition which was for Jordan to sell him 15% of the retail company for $500,000, along with the patent.

O’Leary said he would either join Herjavec on the deal or offer a million dollars if Herjavec wants to join his deal, and they’ll double for 30%.

At some point, Jordan calls Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, who happens to be on Jordan’s advisory board. Wozniak agrees that the offer is too low.

Jordan tells Hervajec that he wants to give him another opportunity to bid. Herjavec’s response was, “You know, Scott, the way it works in the tank is we make an offer, you counter.”

Jordan, who appeared to be agitated at this point, interjected while Herjavec was speaking. He pointed to Kevin O’Leary and Herjavec and said, “Alright then, let me be clearer. Kevin, you’re out!” Then Jodan pointed to Herjavec and declared, “You’re out. I don’t need you!”

Jordan eventually walks out, calling the sharks “Worthless” as Herjavec is heard yelling, “Show a little more respect.”

Fans who loved the drama on the show reacted in the comments of Jordan’s edited 2014 YouTube video of the “Shark Tank” episode.

One person said, “Bro jumped into the shark tank, ended up eating the sharks, and blowing up the tank. Kudos to him.”

Another wrote, “A real man defend his dignity at all cost, period.”

Someone else said, “When he gave them the same energy as them… bravo…”

Jordan’s business, which he started with his wife, Laura Jordan, is still running today. According to Florida Hot Topics, it is reportedly worth $25 million, which means the sharks may have missed out on a sweet deal. On its website, Jordan sells vests, jackets, hoodies, underwear, dresses, and skirts—all of which are designed with multiple pockets.