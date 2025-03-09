‘I Certainly Was Not Going to Pursue You’: Kelly Ripa Reveals How She Tricked Her Husband All the Way to the Altar

Kelly Ripa had mind control over Mark Consuelos before they said I do — at least that’s the story she’s sticking to. On “Live with Kelly and Mark,” the veteran daytime talk show host got candid, divulging the sneaky tactic she used to woo her husband. The longtime lovebirds celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last May.

In the March 6 episode of the program, she spoke openly about her feelings, describing the Calvin Klein model as her “favorite person.” She admitted that she fell head over heels for him the moment they met during a screen test, where their natural chemistry was gauged, for ”All My Children” in 1995. But that did not mean she was willing to utter “I love you” first.

Instead, Ripa warned the audience, “This is old-fashioned of me, so don’t get triggered, don’t get upset, I don’t need you to at me. I don’t care what you think about what I think,” according to People.

Kelly Ripa reveals the old-fashion tactic she used get Mark Consuelos to confess his love while dating. Photo: Kellyripa/Instagram.

Ripa then revealed that she played it smooth and allowed her now-husband to take the lead.

“What I think is that men generally, and I’m going to speak in great generalizations, love the thrill of the hunt, and I certainly was not going to pursue you,” she said.

“I think that made me interesting to you,” added Ripa, to which Consuelos confirmed, “It did.”

He continued, “I do find that early on, whether it be a really serious relationship or early in the marriage, it always feels like someone loves the other person more. It’s like 65/35, or 67/43.”

The duo eloped months into their whirlwind romance in May 1996. They became parents to Michael in 1997, Lola in 2001, and Joaquin in 2003. As for how their views on love have changed over the years.

Ripa proclaimed, now that three decades in, she is pouring just a little more love into the partnership than her husband. “That’s okay. I’m fine with that. You don’t seem to know that, so it’s good. It’s all working,” she joked.

In 2023, Consuelos joined the long-running program, and the couple became daytime co-hosts. His wife previously shared the spotlight with Regis Philbin, Ryan Seacrest, and Michael Strahan.

On Instagram, a fan gushed they are are an “awesome couple and their chemistry on the show spills over from their real lives! Both are so funny and fun to watch!” Although, for at least one person, the endless hours Consuelos and Ripa spend together was too much to stomach.

That person claimed, “It’s not healthy to be with your partner all day long, no matter what they say.” The forever lovers have said otherwise and 2024 Emmy win for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series proves that they are doing something right whether or not cameras are rolling.