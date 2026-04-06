‘What is Going on With Him?’: Howie Mandel’s Blowup on Kelly Ripa Spirals as He Debuts Shocking New Look That Has Fans Saying She Really Broke Him

Howie Mandel went off on Kelly Ripa in a blistering on-air confrontation that left viewers reeling, but it wasn’t just his words turning heads.

The usually composed comedian unleashed a heated tirade aimed at Kelly Ripa, and to make matters more jaw-dropping, he debuted a dramatically new look that only amplified the drama. Social media erupted with reactions, with many viewers insisting that Ripa’s sharp remarks didn’t just ruffle his feathers — they completely broke him.

Howie Mandel too back his apology to Kelly Ripa then debuted a shocking new look that has fans concerned about well-being. (Photos by howiemande/Instagram; Kelly Ripa/Instagram)

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The tension is still brewing from Mandel’s appearance on the March 23 episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark,” where hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos tried to celebrate the senior citizen with a compliment.

“You look good for 70 years old,” said Ripa. Mandel playfully pushed back immediately, telling them, “That doesn’t mean anything to me,” and comparing the praise to being told someone is “smart for a stupid person.”

The live audience moved from confusion to laughter as they realized the moment was part performance, but also part commentary on how people talk about aging.

@pagesix Howie Mandel corrected Kelly Ripa in an awkward live TV moment after she commented on his looks after he recently celebrated his 70th birthday 😬 ♬ original sound – Page Six

The storyline took another turn during his appearance on “Hot Mics with Billy Bush,” on April 1, where the “Gremlins” actor showed up wearing a full head of hair — an unusual sight for the famously bald comic.

Mandel showed up to address the incident, to offer an apology afterward, and to poke fun at the ordeal with a jet-black wig atop his head. His beard still has remnants of brown and grey tones that don’t quite match.

Bush couldn’t keep a straight face and, toward the end of the less than 10-minute segment, brought up the unit.

“Can we talk about your look right now? Something’s different. You didn’t have hair on your head, and now today … I don’t know — you have a lot of hair on your head,” he said, laughing so hard that Mandel eventually stood up and walked off the set.

The showrunner could be heard explaining the moment simply: “Billy, he left,” turning the brief exchange into an eight-minute comedy sketch that blurred the line between awkwardness and intentional humor.

Online reactions came quickly and loudly.

Underneath the show’s Instagram, one viewer summed up the visual surprise with, “Omg Howie the wig is killing me.”

Another added, “That wig has me crying — he really committed to the bit.”

But not everyone found the situation amusing. On Page Six, one reader wrote, “Mandel was being the thin-skinned jerk here. Must not be used to taking compliments.”

Another commenter said, “Oh for crying out loud….Howie, your ‘joke’ wasn’t even funny and you SHOULD apologize for being such an azz.”

Others questioned his reaction, “What the heck is going on with him?”

One wrote, “Well you sure act like a complaining old man,” while another insisted, “She was being nice, and he made it awkward.” Another said, “Mandel is a no-talent and should take every compliment he can get; he thinks he’s funny but he’s not, never has been.”

Ripa and Consuelos insisted the comment was meant to celebrate, not critique, repeatedly emphasizing he looked great for his age — but supporters say the real issue wasn’t the remark itself, it was how quickly online chatter twisted the moment into something far messier than intended.

But not everyone was harmless.

On April 23, the “Deal or No Deal” alum revealed that he received threatening messages due to the backlash and shared one comment publicly to highlight how quickly criticism can escalate. It read, “Howie no talent no funny, the only funny when he sees his obituary.”

“Keep spreading the kindness, buddy,” Mandel said in the video, responding to the message in a way that reflected both frustration and disbelief at how far the reaction had gone.

Howie Mandel later revealed that one message crossed the line, warning that he would only be funny again after his obituary, a remark he shared to show how harsh the backlash had become. (Photo: @howiemandel/Instagram)

He addressed the situation with Ripa and her husband directly, immediately after it happened, posting an apology even though he admitted it went against his instincts as a comedian.

Between the first apology and the un-apology with Bush that turned into a laughfest at his wig, Mandel explained that making the video was difficult because he had spent decades believing jokes shouldn’t require explanations.

Still, he wanted to acknowledge his long relationship with Ripa and the respect he has for her. He later confessed that he regrets posting the apology, saying it validated outrage instead of humor and made the situation feel bigger than he intended.

In the end, Mandel’s wig may have been a punchline, but the conversation regarding how to move when you offend someone is no laughing matter.