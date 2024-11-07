‘We’re Ready’: New York AG Letitia James Vows to Fight Donald Trump’s Attempts at Revenge Now That He’s Won Presidential Race

New York Attorney General Letitia James nodded to the possibility that President-elect Donald Trump might launch political attacks as payback for the legal battles he’s faced in the state.

James delivered remarks on Tuesday about Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential election victory, stating that she and her office “did not expect this result, but are prepared to respond to this result.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

After formally congratulating the president-elect, she addressed the prospect that Trump might wield his elected powers to seek retribution for the trials he faced in the state of New York.

“We’ve studied their platforms. We’ve identified certain possibilities, fact patterns. We’ve created contingency plans. So no matter what the next administration throws at us, we’re ready,” James asserted. “We’re ready to respond to their attacks. We’re ready to respond to any attempts to cut or eliminate any funding to the great state of New York as the governor outlined.”

In New York, Trump was implicated in two closely-watched criminal and civil trials. He was found guilty of 34 felonies for falsifying business documents to send hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He was also found liable for fraud after lying on financial statements to inflate the worth of his assets and properties after James introduced a lawsuit against him and the Trump Organization.

The president-elect dubbed the New York attorney general a political adversary and said she should be “prosecuted” for bringing the civil case forward. He and his followers attacked her on numerous occasions and deemed that the case was part of a political witch hunt against him. The litigation ended in a judge’s order for the president-elect to pay more than $450 million.

Trump has vowed on several occasions that, if he were re-elected, he would punish several of his political opponents, James included. As the nation begins to usher in a fresh Trump presidency, James has pledged to challenge any retaliation attempts his administration might make.

“So despite what has happened on the national stage, we will continue to stand tall in the face of injustice, revenge, or retribution. We will continue to protect our most vulnerable and marginalized amongst us,” James stated on Wednesday. “This is not the time to be fearful, New York, but faithful and steadfast, knowing that I, as the Attorney General, along with my entire team, we are guardians of the law. And we are prepared, my friends, to fight back.”

Trump supporters mostly laughed off and rebuffed James’ remarks.

Trump has stated that he would pardon himself and his supporters for any federal crimes and convictions. As president, he can pardon federal offenses, but he cannot use those powers to dismiss his criminal conviction in New York or the 2020 election meddling charges he faces in Georgia.