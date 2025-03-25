‘Could Make Super Athletes If Mom Wasn’t Hating’: Fans Defend JuJu Watkins as Jayden Daniels’ Mom Pushes Her Aside Like a Random Girl ‘Trying to Get Their Hooks’ in Her Son

Sports fanatics have decided that college basketball player JuJu Watkins and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels could be the next it couple. There’s just one major obstacle standing in the way of the perfect match: Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson.

Flirt alert sirens went off when the University of Southern California athlete and NFL star were spotted seated next to each other on March 22 during Mississippi State’s 59-46 victory over California in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Jayden Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, enrages social media for splitting up star athletes after fans said they would make the perfect couple during playful Jumbotron sighting at NCAA basketball tournament. (Photos: _Mz_Jackson/Instagram, Jujubballin/Instagram.)

The football standout and Southern California native reportedly was there to support the Trojans during their own first-round game — a 71-25 romp over UNC-Greensboro — at USC’s Galen Center earlier that day in Los Angeles.

However, it was the moments where the young adults had eyes locked on the Jumbotron as their laughter, smiles, and lighthearted conversation were broadcast for all to see that erupted into a flood of reactions online.

“First time I haven’t seen his mom beside him lol…she clearly approves of this relationship,” said an approving onlooker. Jackson was actually seated to the right of the future WNBA draftee. Another person wrote that Daniels, 24, was “scoring on and off the field.”

A third individual mentioned, “This is the first time I’ve ever seen her smile. She was def cheesing lol,” as they noticed the 19-year-old Watkins’ signature stoic expression was nowhere to be found. The jovial moment was broken up when Jackson caught wind of the optics.

She’s pathetic & she thinks her son is her man like many other boy moms lmao. Juju ain’t just some random girl off the street. https://t.co/7gPHmeOZ05 — G🎀 (@_iMarriedPrince) March 23, 2025

The fiercely protective mother was later shown seated between the athletes, who eventually diverted their attention back to the court. She and the sophomore collegiate superstar even shared a laugh.

Although, at one point, it appeared as though Jackson pointed out that cameras had been focused on the young pair as she potentially said, “Look up….you see what the f–k I’m talking about” as she pointed to the Jumbotron.

Daniels reluctantly looked up from his phone in his hand as she proved her point.

An X user sparked a wave of outrage when they said Jackson is “not playing with u hoes.” One outraged fan commented, “She’s pathetic & she thinks her son is her man like many other boy moms lmao. Juju ain’t just some random girl off the street.”

Jayden Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, says that her son will remain single.



“Some girl’s got a Jayden Daniels wall, and her mom says, ‘You’ll get him.’ Someone’s trying to hook him, but thank god he’s got a mama like me—because it ain’t happening.”



(via:@PrimeVideo) pic.twitter.com/X7k9VvKQXH — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) January 23, 2025

Another user typed that the duo “literally could make super athletes if mom wasn’t hating,” as a fourth person said, “His mom is about to fumble something special,” even daring to call Jackson “single and bitter.”

Someone else argued, “She prolly didnt want people to start speculating about JuJu and Jayden after seeing them together…However, she still looks like an overbearing mother sitting between them the way she did.”

Jackson’s behavior seems to be normal compared to a 2024 clip from “The Money Game” on Amazon Prime that continues to go viral. When asked if she had any concerns about Daniels before the Commanders selected him as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, his mother said, “Girls. Them girls.”

“Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall,” said Jackson, “and her mama is saying, ‘Hey honey you’re going to be the one to get [him].’ I know that sounds crazy but I guarantee there is someone out there who is trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels. So thank God he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening.”

Daniels chimed in later to add, “I bet she did say something like that.”

Fans are also sending Watkins support after she tore her ACL in her right knee during Monday night’s game against Mississippi State University. The USC star will miss the remainder of the women’s NCAA tournament.