‘In Disbelief’: Outrage Erupts After California Teens Seen Posing In ‘Disturbing’ Photo with T-Shirts That Spell Racial Slur During High School Senior Assembly

A viral photo showing several California high schoolers wearing T-shirts that spell out a racial slur has triggered backlash among community members and prompted a response from the school district.

The photo shows eight Cabrillo High School students each wearing shirts bearing one letter or symbol and standing next to each other in a coordinated fashion to spell out “I (heart symbol) n—s,” with one G.

Cabrillo High School students were captured posing with shirts spelling the N-word. (Photo: Facebook comments)

The image, which shows the students inside a gymnasium or auditorium, was taken at a recent senior assembly, according to the Long Beach Post. However, it’s unclear who took the picture or whether school staff members witnessed the tableau while the photo was being taken.

“I saw the pic, it’s pretty bad. Male and female none of the kids are black and they are posed with bright smiles. It’s strange,” wrote one resident. “My kids showed me the picture and we were in disbelief and disappointed. Such good kids that made such a horrible decision and lost scholarships,” one parent wrote.

In a joint statement, Cabrillo High School and Long Beach Unified School District officials called the photo “disturbing” and “offensive” and added that they’re working with all relevant parties to address the incident and ensure accountability.

“This conduct is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our school or district. We sincerely apologize for the harm this has caused to our community. We want to be clear: this type of behavior is not condoned or tolerated at Cabrillo High School or anywhere in our district,” the statement read.

Addressing the photo’s circulation on social media, the district also advised members of the school community to “be mindful of the harm that sharing such images can cause and encourage open, thoughtful discussions about the impact of their actions.”

They also encouraged families to have conversations at home about treating others with dignity and respect and reminded students to report inappropriate behavior to a trusted adult.

Similar incidents have happened at other high schools.

Just last year, six Oklahoma students took a photo during their school’s spirit week showing them wearing shirts with letters spelling the N-word. The incident prompted the cancellation of other spirit week activities, the high school’s homecoming football game, and disciplinary action against the students involved.

In 2023, six teenagers at an Idaho high school also took a photo wearing shirts spelling the N-word and were seen making obscene, sexual gestures while standing over a girl lying on the ground. Those students were also disciplined, according to school officials.