‘Low Life’: Retired Fire Captain Arrested After Vicious Blow That Knocked Out United Airlines Agent at Dulles International In Viral Video

A retired fire chief from Maryland was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct after allegedly cold cocking a United Airlines gate agent with a vicious blow that dropped the unsuspecting man to the floor.

The violent episode took place on March 13 in suburban Washington, D.C., at Dulles International Airport, where police said 54-year-old Christopher Stuart Crittenden sucker punched a uniformed agent at Gate D12 as a bystander captured the entire incident on camera.

The victim, not so far identified by authorities, was taken to a local hospital by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority fire and rescue, according to Fox 5 DC.

Officials did not disclose the severity of the man’s injuries.

A brief clip shows Crittenden striding toward the gate, captured from behind as he closes in with a large backpack and another carry-on hanging from his left shoulder.

As a wave of passengers poured out of Gate D12 from a recently landed flight, Crittenden was about to step into the flow of foot traffic when the agent stepped in his path, seemingly to ensure the others could exit safely.

At that moment, the video captures Crittenden placing his left hand on the agent’s right shoulder while throwing a brutal right hook to his jaw, sending the agent’s legs out from under him and slamming him onto the carpet.

The video contains no audio, so it’s unclear what the agent said to Crittenden before being punched.

Crittenden is 54 and retired from the Montgomery County Fire Departmen,t where he was captain, according to his LinkedIn profile. It’s unclear if he has posted bond, but Crittenden’s booking photo shows the balding, grizzled man looking jet lagged and surly.

A local news outlet said it was unable to reach Crittenden, and voicemails have gone unanswered.

United Airlines has since blacklisted Crittenden, banning him from any future flights.

Video of the violent incident posted on social media sparked outrage.

Brian Bryant, international president of the 600,000-member International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union, and Richie Johnsen, IAM air transport territory general vice president, released a statement calling for stronger protections for airline customer service representatives, according to ABC7.

“Our members deserve a workplace where they can focus on providing excellent customer service — not one where they fear being attacked by passengers. This latest incident is yet another example of the unacceptable rise in violence against frontline airline workers, and immediate action is needed to address it,” the statement said in part.