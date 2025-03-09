‘You Scared?’: Video Shows Indiana Cop Lied About Black Man Making Threats After He Was Brutally Assaulted By Officers But Prosecutor Still Wants to Keep His Legally Owned Gun

Contrary to initial police reports, William Jerome Armstrong did not approach the cop in an aggressive manner with his “fist balled up” after he was confronted for parking in a fire lane in front of an Indiana Walmart last month while waiting to pick up his little sister.

Perhaps that is why the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office chose not to file felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and other felonies against the Black man who last month was the subject of viral videos recorded by witnesses showing two Lawrence police officers punching and kicking him.

However, the prosecutor’s office on Friday filed a red flag petition to take his guns away from him, according to online records from the Marion Superior Court.

Body cam footage released by the Lawrence Police Department reveals contradictions from the original police report that accused William Armstrong of threatening to shoot all the cops on the scene. (Photo: body cam video)

Lawrence police confiscated a legally owned gun from the back seat of his car after his arrest on Feb. 18 and it is not clear if he owns any more guns, but the petition would allow them to not return the confiscated gun to him, despite no charges being filed against him.

The probable cause statement written by Lawrence Officer Roberto Santiago, the first cop to confront Armstrong over having parked in the fire lane, made numerous claims of Armstrong being “too hostile” and “aggressive.”

In response to Armstrong replying “no” he did not have an ID present, Santiago described the moment in his report.

The unknown male suspect told Officer Santiago no and based off his quick disgruntle response Officer Santiago could tell the male did not and would not want to identify himself. Officer Santiago then went to get back in his patrol vehicle to run the license plate on the vehicle and import the BMV return information. As Officer Santiago was trying to run the license plate the unknown male suspect again aggressively approached Officer Santiago while he was potentially trapped in his police vehicle. Officer Santiago had to again get out of his police vehicle for his own safety and address the unknown male suspect for his aggressive behavior approaching Officer Santiago when he already advised him to wait by the rear of his Ford Explorer. At that point based on the unknown male’s hostile and aggressive behavior, Officer Santiago radioed his backup and advised him to step it up and get to the scene quick because the unknown male was being too hostile and unco-operative.

Further in the report, Santiago claimed the Black man threatened to shoot all the cops on the scene once he got out of jail.

“While all Officers were on scene trying to assist in the incident the unknown male suspect made numerous threat statements to all the Officers on scene body worn camera devices about getting out of jail, shooting and killing all the cops on scene,” Santiago claimed.

“The unknown male suspect also threatened numerous times to get together a group of people he knows and finding all the Officers on scene and shooting and killing them.”

Video Evidence

However, bodycam and dashcam videos obtained by Atlanta Black Star show the only reference he made to his gun was when he told an officer about it after he had been handcuffed.

The cop told him to “stop threatening us,” but he clarified that he was only letting them know about the gun which is what cops want people to do.

But Armstrong was enraged after being kicked, punched, tasered and handcuffed, and threatened several times to “beat your ass” to the cops who had beaten him. He also made it clear he had no issue with the pair of cops who did not participate in the beating.

The video shows Santiago pulling up behind Armstrong, prompting the Black man to step out of his car and approach the cop.

The conversation takes place outside the patrol car and is not decipherable but Armstrong said he was telling the cop he was waiting for his sister and would be leaving in a few moments.

The cop steps back into his patrol car to run his license plate and Armstrong once again walks up to him which is when Santiago steps out of his car and yells at him to “stop walking up on me.”

Armstrong took offense to his attitude but did not direct that anger at who appears to be a second cop who walked up to him while Santiago was in his car, instead complaining to him about Santiago’s attitude.

When Santiago stepped back out of the car, Armstrong suggested their interaction would be different if the cop was out of uniform, which Santiago took as a threat.

A back and forth ensues with Santiago further antagonizing Armstrong as the second officer stands by and observes without interrupting to deescalate.

“Say it again,” said Santiago. “Why don’t you want to repeat yourself, you’re scared?

“Who am I scared of,” asked Armstrong who remained firm before telling himself to “chill out.” But Amstrong’s attempt to self regulate seem to only increase Santiago’s anger.

“Yeah, you chill out. Check yourself … Cuz I’m about to f_ck your night up,” Santiago said.

“I don’t know who you think I am.”

“I’m the motherf_cker who would f_ck your night up!”.

Then after a third cop arrived, Santiago ordered him to “turn around” to be arrested but Armstrong said, “I’m not turning around.”

And from there, it escalated into a violent confrontation where punches were exchanged. Armstrong claimed the cop swung first, which they did not deny but it is not clear in the video which can be viewed below.