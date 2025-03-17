New Details Emerge After Angie Stone’s Friend Blocked from Speaking at Singer’s Funeral by ‘Rude and Dismissive’ Pastor 

Angie Stone fans have come to the defense of her good friend and stylist Roger Brasley after he was denied a chance to speak at the singer’s South Carolina celebration of life service on March 15.

The four-hour homegoing was livestreamed from First Nazareth Baptist Church following her death in a vehicle accident in Montgomery, Alabama, on March 1.

Three hours into the event, Brasley, who was listed in the program as Roy Braisley as part of the awards and presentations segment, stood up to speak. According to the schedule, his moment was to come before family members were set to share reflections, and then a eulogy would be delivered by the Rev. Dr. Blakely N. Scott.

Angie Stone fans come to the defense of her longtime friend Roger Brasley (left, at mic) after the Rev. Dr. Blakely N. Scott (right) denied him a chance to speak at her South Carolina celebration of life service. (Photos: First Nazareth Baptist Church/YouTube)

Stone’s friend, however, hoped to share his own fond memories of the songwriter as he stepped to a podium flanking the pulpit. “Let’s let the people who are on the program make remarks,” said Scott.

Brasley interjected with, “I’m on the program to speak. I’m on there twice, actually. … Can I speak?”

The pastor said, “No” when his questions regarding where the man appeared in the program went unanswered. Stone’s friend returned to his seat without further incident. Part of the discourse about the short exchange included someone online who wrote, “The man going back and forth with the Pastor is really uncalled for.”

A second comment read, “Right! Was he gonna override the Pastor? Why display a back and forth like that? Wowww!”

For several others, the moment was called “disheartening” as well as “rude and dismissive.”

Many came to his defense, including a woman named Dr. Leila Elizabeth Washington, who referred to the well-known community member as a brother. She posted a screenshot proving that his name was in fact listed twice, though with the misspelling.

A reaction stated, “I like the way Roy handled the situation at that delicate time. Roy speaking his mind could have been a piece of his closure process, that moment was taken away from him. I don’t know Roy, I respect the way he kept peace in The House Of Worship.”

Similarly, another person shared, “I knew your brother was right just watching the service. I hate to judge preachers, but the pastor could’ve find a better way of handling the situation in that moment…Your brother handled it with class and honor.”

Still, someone critically commented, “The pastor asked on the program where 3 times. Why couldn’t Roger simply say, ‘where it says awards presentation twice, they have my name, spelled incorrectly… I’m Roger Brasley.’ I mean he made it difficult on his self.”

One person alleged that Rev. Scott later apologized, though any action of the sort did not take place on the pulpit before, during, or after his eulogy.

The “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” songstress is survived by her daughter Diamond Stone and the son she shared with singer D’Angelo, Michael Archer. Friends and relatives also paid their final respects to her at a homegoing service held in Atlanta on March 15.