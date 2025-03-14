Parents, Activists Demand Arrest of Hispanic Male Student After He Knocks Black Female Middle Schooler Unconscious

A coalition of parents and civil rights leaders are demanding the immediate suspension and arrest of a Hispanic male student who was captured on video using racial slurs as he viciously assaulted a Black female student.

The reaction by the other students was just as disturbing. The male student, holding a big size advantage, was all smiles after he violently slammed the girl onto a desk, knocking her unconscious. And while the attack, which took place Tuesday at Jehue Middle School in Rialto, California, was underway, no one interceded on her behalf.

A video screenshot shows a boy and girl in a physical altercation. (Photo: X/@Chris490360)

It’s also unclear whether a teacher was present, though what sounds like an adult’s voice can be heard toward the end of the clip. Why that adult didn’t take any action is a mystery.

2 Urban Girls reported parents with students in the class were outraged they weren’t notified of the attack. One parent said she called Principal Carolyn Eide multiple times but, as of Wednesday, had received no answer. An X user said she talked to the school’s “disciplinary office” and was told the school is aware of the incident and is investigating.

Many on social media expressed their disgust with how the whole situation was handled.

”100% why my daughter will be home-schooled. I have zero faith in teachers, school districts, and how others are raising their children,” wrote one commenter on Instagram.

Civil rights activist Najee Ali, senior organizer for Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches, said the assault will not go unchallenged.

“We’re demanding that Jehue Middle School principal Carolyn Eide suspend this student immediately for his racial assault on his classmate,” Ali said.

“The video assault of this African-American child is horrific,” she continued. “She was knocked unconscious by the white student and racial slurs were being used against her.”

Ali is calling for the Colton Police Department, which has jurisdiction over the school, to arrest the student along and wants the district attorney’s office to file hate crime charges against the boy in the video.



