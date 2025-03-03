‘What Are You Doing?’: California Deputy Suspended After Disturbing Video Shows Him Slamming Woman to Ground Outside Jail

A California sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative leave after body camera footage caught him shoving a woman to the ground after forcefully escorting her from a jail building.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a bodycam and surveillance video showing the incident on Oct. 7, 2024, that involved one of their deputies and a woman who had just finished processing for her release from the county jail.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has put a deputy on administrative leave after bodycam footage revealed that he shoved a woman out of jail causing her to fall on the ground. (Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

The footage shows the woman speaking to the deputy while signing multiple release forms. As the woman pauses between forms to make conversation, the deputy, visibly frustrated and impatient, repeatedly asks her to focus on penning her signature.

At one point, the deputy places a hand on her shoulder and asks her to concentrate on signing the forms. When she asks him not to touch her and to stand back, he states, “You need to stop f***ing talking and just listen to us.”

Shocked by the profane demand, the woman begins lecturing the deputy about law enforcement conduct, but the deputy only continues urging her to sign the forms.

When she takes too long to sign what appears to be the final form, the deputy snatches the signing pad away from her, signs it himself, and then appears to finalize her release on his work computer.

He then hands over her belongings, directs her to start walking toward the exit, and then pushes her toward the exit.

“Don’t push me,” the woman states while attempting to nudge his hand off her shoulder.

“Shut the f*** up,” the deputy responds while putting her arm behind her back and physically shoving her toward the exit.

“What are you doing?!” the woman exclaims.

“We’re escorting you outside because you can’t go without assaulting my partner,” another deputy responds.

“Me? I assaulted your partner?” the woman asks, surprised by the accusation.

“Yes, you did,” the deputy responds.

None of the videos the sheriff’s office released show the woman assaulting any of the deputies present at her release.

Watch the body camera footage below:

As the woman protests their treatment and threatens to file a complaint, the deputy walking her out of the building tells her, “You’ll be OK,” before shoving her hard out of the exit, causing her to fall.

The woman audibly moans in pain, but the deputy and his partners walk back inside the jail, leaving her on the ground. Surveillance footage from the jail’s main entrance also caught the incident and showed the woman lying on the ground for a few minutes afterward.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway and the deputy is on leave pending its outcome. Officials have not released the identity of the deputy.

In a statement to ABC10, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said, “It is not appropriate for us to comment on the investigation or potential charges related to this matter.”