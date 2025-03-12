‘If That Gold-Plated Cane Isn’t a Pimp Cane, I Don’t Know What Is’: Lauren Boebert Doubles Down on Shocking Racist Comment About Al Green

Playing to the MAGA base, controversial Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert refused to apologize for claiming her Democratic colleague Al Green of Texas used a “pimp cane” to confront Donald Trump at the president’s address to a joint session of Congress last week.

Boebert, speaking to MAGA-leaning Real America’s Voice on Tuesday, where she first floated the racist trope, instead questioned whether Green even needs the cane for mobility.

Lauren Boebert and Al Green (Photos: Getty Images)

“I stand by it,” she said, as the network posted a graphic showing Boebert, adorned with what appeared to be a feather boa, holding the cane. “I have never actually seen Al Green use his cane as a support to walk. I have seen him shake it for years all throughout the Capitol during any meeting that I’ve ever been present with him in.”

“If that gold-plated cane isn’t a pimp cane, I don’t know what is,” added Boebert, who has a history of controversial comments and lewd behavior that many people have deemed inappropriate for her office.

Encouraged by the interviewer, who called her the “bad girl” of Congress, Boebert mocked the Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, who on Monday introduced a resolution to censure Boebert for “disparaging and derogatory remarks” about Green.

“Houli-who is actually the racist here,” she said. “Are only Blacks pimps? Is that what I’m hearing? Are there no cisgender white pimps in America?”

Houlahan said comments by House Speaker Mike Johnson encouraged her to introduce the censure resolution.

“After my discussion on the House floor last week when Speaker Johnson told me he’d have to censure half the members if he actually enforced the rules of the Congress, I decided to help, and tonight introduced a resolution to censure Representative Boebert for her racist and derogatory statements about Representative Al Green (D-TX),” Houlahan said in a statement.

Critics from the left roasted Boebert for her desperate need for attention.

“Real question…. how do YOU know what a ‘pimp’ cane is??” one female commenter on X remarked. “Hmmm???? You, on the other hand, are a selfish, power-hungry liar. Incompetent and you are a chaos agent who thirsts for the limelight…. but, hey, that’s just my opinion.”

“I’ve seen her brag about her brain for years but have never seen her use it,” said another Boebert critic on X.

MAGA adherents, of course, loved Boebert’s remarks.

“Lauren Boebert tells it like it is,” one supporter said on X.

Boebert has also dismissed progressives who’ve labeled her a hypocrite for yelling from the House floor during Democratic President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.

“And even you had some folks on the left trying to come out early and defend this behavior and compare it to an image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and myself, who were chanting ‘Build the wall’ while all other Republicans were chanting the same phrase,” Boebert said. “And they just got that one image and acted like we completely disrupted the State of the Union. But Al Green was given multiple opportunities to stand down, to sit down, to behave, to show decorum. And he did not.”

Green, 77, was eventually escorted from the chamber after ignoring repeated requests from Speaker Johnson to sit down. He was censured last week for heckling the president.