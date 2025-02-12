‘She’s Not Smizing Now’: Fans React tp Tyra Banks’ Unrecognizable Transformation While Out In Australia

Former supermodel Tyra Banks was spotted in Sydney on Tuesday, looking vastly different from her glamorous runway days. The 51-year-old America’s Next Top Model host, who has been dividing her time between Los Angeles and Sydney, Australia while launching her ice cream store chain “Smize & Dream,” was photographed bare-faced in a decidedly casual ensemble.

Banks opted for comfort over couture, wearing an all-black outfit consisting of a cardigan over a vest and tracksuit pants decorated with smiley faces and inspirational phrases about being a “dream maker.”

The entrepreneur went makeup-free, with her curls held back by a headband – a far cry from her usual polished appearance.

Social media exploded after photos of Tyra Banks without makeup hit the internet. (Photo: Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The paparazzi photos sparked immediate reaction from Daily Mail readers, with many expressing shock at her transformed appearance.

“Put the makeup back on. Yes, we commend you for your ‘bravery,'” wrote one commenter, while another questioned, “Tyra is that you?”

The reactions continued to pour in, with one reader noting, “If that’s ‘fresh faced’ I’m fine with my make up thanks!!”

“She is not smizing now,” said another.

Some critics were particularly harsh, with comments referencing her past role on “America’s Next Top Model.””

America's Next Top Model star Tyra Banks, 51 reveals her fresh-faced complexion as she steps out makeup free while running errands in Sydney https://t.co/bvYicxJfnh — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 4, 2025

“I wonder how Tyra would fare as a contestant in America’s Top Model now, sporting this look?” one person pondered.

Someone else simple quipped, “Oh sweet Jesus…”

One reader observed, “She’s not aged well at all. Compare her with Naomi and Iman Bowie who are both still stunning.”

However, defenders quickly jumped to Banks’ defense, with one reader responding, “The difference is that you haven’t seen them without makeup. Tyra Banks is beautiful.”

The conversation around Banks’ appearance reflects broader discussions about aging in the public eye.

As one supportive fan noted, “I’m happy for her. These days it’s hard for just an average women to age in the United States. I can’t even imagine what it would be like for a previous supermodel. Paparazzi is unrelenting, so they are always under public scrutiny, even after they retire.”

Another lengthy comment praised Banks’ authenticity, “Guess I’m the odd one out, I love Tyra. I love that she has let herself be seen without makeup for years. She shows us she’s real. She shows us how makeup can transform, it’s worth the effort. Yet she maintains her confidence and sense of self at all times.”

Banks herself has been refreshingly candid about her aging journey. When she turned 50, she shared on social media, “So many fear getting older. That’s understandable. Things just aren’t the same anymore. Our bodies. Our energy. Our minds. But I gotta say, my mind is FIERCER THAN EVER.”

She even embraced her changing appearance, posting the next year, “I’m getting a few wrinkles on the side of my mouth. And I like them.”

The model-turned-entrepreneur has been focusing on her personal life and business ventures. She shares a 9-year-old son, York Banks Asla, with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla, whom they welcomed via gestational surrogate in January 2016.

Additionally, she’s been working diligently on expanding her Smize & Dream ice cream brand, with plans to open a store in Sydney’s Darling Harbour this year.

Despite stepping back from modeling, Banks made a notable return to the Victoria’s Secret runway last October after a nearly 20-year hiatus.

tyra banks closing the victoria’s secret show ☆

pic.twitter.com/hvPaIUswvw — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) October 15, 2024

During an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” she discussed how different this experience felt, “In the past, I would walk for myself. But this time, it wasn’t just about me. I felt like I had every woman — especially women over 50, women who are insecure —walking with me. I felt like a vessel.”

Banks also addressed her body changes with characteristic humor, noting she was “40 to 50 pounds heavier” than during her original modeling days. “My boobies were like 10 times bigger than the last time I was on that runway!” she laughed, adding, “I kept thinking, ‘Please don’t fall out, please don’t fall out!'”

As Banks continues to build her business empire in Australia, she remains a figure of discussion in the ongoing conversation about aging, beauty standards, and authenticity in the public eye.

While some critics may question her appearance, others applaud her willingness to show the real woman behind the supermodel façade.