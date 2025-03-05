A prominent Washington lobbyist found herself out of a job after her alleged racist text exchange was captured in secret photos and sent directly to the CEO of her company — a Black woman.

Courtney Johnson, the former principal of D.C. consulting firm Alpine Group Partners, was fired from her job on March 1 after a series of appalling texts landed in the hands of Michael McWhorter, otherwise known as TizzyEnt, a social crusader with nearly eight million followers on TikTok and one million on Instagram.

Courtney Johnson was fired from her job after incriminating texts were sent to her boss. (Credit: TizzyEnt Tiktok video screengrab)

It all started when a Black woman, who chose to remain anonymous, attended her very first hockey game on Feb. 9, a home game for the Washington Capitals. She had the misfortune of sitting behind a white woman who spent the entire game texting someone named Jimmy.

As TizzyEnt described in his gotcha video, the messages were hard to miss, as Johnson’s screen was clearly visible to the woman behind her and full of incendiary language.

There was a time when the only recourse was to address this type of alarming behavior on the spot. Although it was hard to resist the urge, the woman chose instead to surreptitiously take photos of the texts, as she said the offender was with several young children.

After posting her own TikTok video, she reached out to TizzyEnt for help identifying Johnson — to everyone’s shock, he revealed she was a high-powered and influential lobbyist for healthcare legislation. Johnson’s now-deleted bio on Alpine Group’s website described her as a “leading figure in shaping policies related to healthcare, energy, and the environment.”

In TizzyEnt’s video, he showed screenshots of several offensive conversations. In one, Johnson wrote, “Serbia is considered one of the most racist countries.” Jimmy responded, “That’s hilarious… so they’re saying America is racist because schools in the hood are worse. And blacks commit crimes and are too lazy and stupid to get jobs.”

Jimmy later texted, “Blacks probably have more experience because the hood is such a social environment. They don’t travel the world like rich whites.”

In another text, Jimmy wrote, “The CIA has done mean things to black people and abortion targeted black people but overall nobody has been so kind and welcoming as the white world.” Johnson responded, “abortion doesn’t target people. Black people have more sex partners and so have a higher risk of pregnancy.”

The Black woman witnessing this conversation told TizzyEnt it went on for hours. In one message exchange, Jimmy wrote, “Woke people are braindead. It’s easier for blacks to get into college than whites because colleges wanna take people from poverty,” to which Johnson allegedly stated, “It is hardest for white females in suburban areas to get into college.”

@tizzyent A DC "Top Lobbyist" is seen participating in a racially charged text exchange. ♬ original sound – TizzyEnt

According to TizzyEnt’s reporting, the tipping point came when Jimmy made grave statements against all African Americans, wishing for violence and “g3nOc**e,” and Johnson simply went on with the conversation without a word of opposition. The woman told TizzyEnt she was too upset to record it, however, so there is no photo or video evidence of these statements.

When Johnson finally got up to leave, the woman snapped a clear photo of her face and eventually sent it to the famous internet sleuth, requesting his help. As an executive at a public-facing organization, it didn’t take long for TizzyEnt to find Johnson’s official bio, her LinkedIn account, and even a photo at a previous Washington Capitals hockey game.

Before revealing her identity to the world, he reached out to Keenan Austin Reed, the Black female CEO of Johnson’s company, who replied that Johnson had been “put on administrative leave while we look into this.”

A day later, TizzyEnt made a follow-up video announcing that Johnson was fired “effectively immediately” and posted a press release from Alpine Group Partners dated March 1, reiterating their commitment to “maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity across our organization.” Jimmy has not been identified.

“The CEO being a Black woman is such a flex. And I KNOW it keeps her up at night,” wrote one commenter on the original video, with many wondering, “How could people just casually have conversations like this?”

Another added, “I guess her career is over now. Don’t feel sorry for her one bit.”

As the top comment states, “She’s been removed from The Alpine Group’s website and deleted her LinkedIn. I guess her racism isn’t marketable.”