‘You Stupid Monkey!: Outraged White Florida Woman Unleashes Racist Rant Against Black Driver for Delaying Her Travel While Stopping At a Traffic Light On a Right Turn, Video Shows

A Black woman caught the moments a white driver went on a racist, slur-laden rant in a disturbing road rage incident in Florida that’s gone viral online.

One of the internet’s most popular fact-checkers and content creators, Michael McWhorter, who goes by @TizzyEnt on social media, posted a video showing the moments a white woman yelled at a Black woman and her child while they were driving in Tampa, Florida.

A video shows a Florida woman yelling racial slurs at another driver. (Photos: TikTok/Tizzy Ent)

According to McWhorter, the Black driver, who he implied sent him in the video, was heading to Brandon from Tampa to drop her daughter off at day care and spotted a truck swerving in and out of traffic behind her.

After the Black woman stops at a red light in a turning lane, the truck merges into that same lane right behind her. A traffic sign notifying drivers they can’t make turns at red lights is posted at that intersection, so the Black driver waits for the light to turn green.

That’s when she hears a bang on her door. The moment she turns, she sees a woman carrying a firearm.

“She said her first impression was that it was a police officer because of the gun. (The white driver) was at her door with a firearm and a holster on her side,” McWhorter states. “She’s yelling, ‘You stupid n*****, you and your monkey baby, you’re gonna make me late.’ Then, she walks away.”

The video McWhorter posted of the incident doesn’t show the part when the white woman approaches the Black woman’s car with a gun, but it does show the moment she returns to her truck and yells racist obscenities before speeding off.

“Don’t bother me, you ugly n*****. You’re a f***ing ugly b**** like your baby. Learn how to drive before you kill her,” the white woman is heard yelling in the video. “Go back to the zoo, you stupid monkey!”

After the hateful outburst, she drives off. The Black woman follows behind her to try to capture her license plate, and she records the incident on her cellphone, according to the TikToker.

McWhorter said the truck driver saw the Black woman following behind her and started maneuvering around the Black woman’s car and brake-checking her because she felt harassed.

The Black woman then pulled into a parking lot and honked her horn for attention after the white driver followed her into the lot, fearing the situation might become even more volatile, according to McWhorter. The white driver took off afterward.

McWhorter stated that another Black woman reached out to him, alleging she had a strangely similar road rage experience with the same woman who also called her the N-word from her truck and brandished a gun. That victim took a photo of the woman’s license plate, which matched the image of the plate captured in the most recent incident.

