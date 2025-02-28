‘What Happened to This Lady?’: Rachael Ray’s Latest Cooking Video Sparks Health Concerns as Fans Point Out Her Odd Behavior

Television personality Rachel Ray has many of her social media followers worried after sharing a clip of herself making fajitas.

Ray, 56, recently uploaded a video from her “Meals in Minutes” show to her Instagram account on Feb. 24. Her unusual behavior in the snippet caused concern online.

Rachael Ray’s appearance in new cooking video raises concern among fans. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

“Look, I’m Princess Leia,” Ray stated while putting two cheese-filled bowls on her head. Her statement referred to the “Star Wars” character’s iconic two-bun hairstyle.

The celebrity cook mentioned another well-known fictional character by adding, “What the heck Batman? I think these should be called fun-jitas because it makes you want to have fun.”

Ray’s visual presentation ended with her displaying the full Tex-Mex meal of fajitas and nachos. Her Instagram caption included more “Star Wars” related terms.

“The Force is strong with these ‘funitas.’ Sizzling steak, peppers, onions, and all the fixings wrapped up in a warm tortilla—Jedi-approved. Don’t miss back to back episodes of the season finale tonight at 9/8c on FYI,” she wrote.

While Ray used pop culture references to highlight her FYI network cooking show, Instagram users in the comment section were more focused on her demeanor in the promo video.

“[Is] she drunk?” one person asked. However, a fan replied, “Looks like she’s enjoying her life and is grateful and happy. Doesn’t look drunk.”

Yet another commenter asked, “What happened to this lady?” Meanwhile, a Ray supporter exclaimed, “Just keep having fun with your cooking!!!! Love it!!!”

Meals in Minutes is back for round three ⏲️ I’m serving up even more tasty, time-saving recipes you can whip up in no time 🥘 Think mouthwatering meals 🤤 and my favorite kitchen tips to make cooking easier and funner than ever 🥣 Full disclosure: I still suck at being patient,… pic.twitter.com/jWZRdWOlc1 — Rachael Ray (@rachaelray) January 25, 2025

As outlets reshared her “Meals in Minutes” clip, even more reactions poured in. One comment read, “Maybe just a weird sense of humor? Or trying to be entertaining, but missing the mark?”

This was not the first time the former Food Network cook faced questions about her actions and her appearance. In September 2024, she was accused of being unrecognizable in a clip from her “Rachael Ray in Tuscany” show.

The New York native also ignited unease about her health. She appeared to slur her words as she recalled her over-polished kitchen floor nearly ending the life of Grammy Award-winning singer Tony Bennett.

“I might’ve gone a little overboard with the floors because when I pulled out the chair for Tony to sit down for his starter snacks and aperitivo,” Ray said while laughing.

She continued, “The chair slid out from under him and he hit his head on my marble counter behind him and he fell to the floor and I thought I killed Tony Bennett.”

When TMZ reached out to Ray’s representatives to get some insight into the concerning footage, the tabloid website only received a “no comment.”

According to The Daily Mail, Rachel did admit on an episode of her “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead” podcast to taking a few tumbles.

“I like what people consider physical work. I like making dinner, planning dinners, making lists. I love physical labor, helping carry in the wood,” she said.

She continued, “I’ve had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks, so I haven’t been doing that in a while, but I love carrying wood.”

Ray became a fixture on American television as a star on The Food Network. “30 Minute Meals” aired on the cable channel from Nov. 17, 2001 to May 5, 2012.

She also hosted “The Rachael Ray Show” syndicated talk show from Sept. 18, 2006 to July 28, 2023. Season one of “Meals in Minutes” launched in April 2024. “Rachael Ray in Tuscany” began airing in September 2024.