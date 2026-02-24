‘She Does Look Better’: Rachael Ray Reemerges With a Strikingly Slimmer Look, Months After Swollen-Face Photos Sparked Health Panic

Rachael Ray turned heads in Miami this week — and not just because of the burgers.

The longtime Food Network fixture returned to one of her signature stages, Mike’s Amazing Burger Bash during the 2026 South Beach Wine & Food Festival, the event she has anchored since it launched nearly two decades ago.

With cameras flashing and celebrity chefs circulating through the crowd, Ray looked right at home — laughing, greeting guests, and commanding the mic like the seasoned host she is. After months of online chatter about her health, this public appearance carried a little extra weight.

Photo: Rachaelray/Instagram.

‘Oh My… What Happened?’: Rachael Ray’s Appearance in Alarming New Photos Has Fans in Panic Amid Health Concerns

Then fans noticed something else: she looked noticeably slimmer.

Photos from the event showed Ray, 57, in a black and white two-piece Adidas ensemble that included a track jacket and ankle-length skirt.

A black T-shirt tucked into the skirt emphasized her trimmer waistline. Her light brown, loose curly tresses hung around her shoulders, and she accessorized with black-framed glasses and layered necklaces. The sporty look framed what many described as a dramatic weight loss transformation.

She shared the stage with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who was representing his hot sauce brand, Cloud23.

Beckham has been in the headlines lately. He has had a very public dust-up in his relationship with his famous family.

“Brooklyn is amazing,” Ray shared with People, noting that he’s “warm” and “takes time with every person at every station” at the walk-around tasting event. She also calls him “a very thoughtful, smart, kind person.”

Though she said she was “thrilled” to reunite after their October appearance in New York, she kept it playful. “I’m way too old to be hanging out with the likes of Brooklyn and his cool friends,” she joked.

But while Ray was cracking jokes, observers were analyzing her transformation.

Functional nutritionist Dr. Wilks told The Daily Mail, “She appears to have shed at least 10lbs because her face is thinner and so is her waistline.” He added, “Rachael seems more svelte than she was a year ago.”

Dr. Wilks speculated about her eating habits as well. “It looked like she has cut out carbs and has been on a protein and vegetable-heavy diet while staying away from processed foods.” Speaking about her longtime routine, he explained, “It is an easy diet in many ways because it sticks to fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, whole grains, and extra virgin olive oil, with moderate fish and poultry consumption.”

Ray has previously shared that she leans on the Mediterranean diet, inspired by traditional cooking habits in Italy, where her family is from.

Daily Mail readers quickly weighed in.

“Great to see Rachael looking so good and happy!” one wrote.

“She does look a little better although it was certainly shocking how fast she went downhill a few years ago,” another commented.

“Good for you Rachael!!! And good for losing some weight. I try, but can’t. Love ya, stay healthy,” a third added.

Ray later celebrated the night on Instagram, writing, “And that’s a wrap on the 20th Annual @mikes_amazing BURGER BASH. What a night! I had the best time hosting alongside @brooklynpeltzbeckham – amazing energy, incredible chefs, and SERIOUSLY unforgettable burgers. Stick around to see who claimed this year’s People’s Choice Award.”

One commenter responded, “Fabulous!! Looks amazing!!”

But the renewed attention on her appearance did not start in Miami.

Back in October 2025, the former talk show host was en route to prepare for a taping of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where she was slated to share a new recipe with Drew Barrymore, when paparazzi snapped photos of her walking into the CBS studio. Ray wore a brown leather jacket layered over a brown shirt, paired with darker brown pants and gold boots. In one image, she offered photographers a slight smile mid-stride.

However, one particular image reignited worry over her health after some viewers zoomed in on her lower jaw and chin area, which appeared swollen. Others commented that her face looked puffier and more rounded than usual. The photos circulated quickly online, adding to speculation that had already been brewing months earlier.

In August 2025, teasers for episodes filmed in Tuscany, she reassured viewers directly, saying, “Hey everybody, Rach here. I just want to remind you guys that you can find all our shows now on YouTube, super exciting! Yay!”

In Miami, though, the tone felt celebratory.

Ray was joined by her husband, John M. Cusimano, and the two smiled for photos and shared a few kisses — offering a quiet show of solidarity as she continues to navigate public scrutiny one appearance at a time.