MSNBC Under Fire, Faces Threat of Boycott After Canceling Joy Reid’s Evening Show As D.L. Hughley and Others Show Outpouring of Support Amid Hate from Trump and MAGA Trolls

Joy Reid will host her primetime news program, “The ReidOut,” for the last time Monday night, at least on MSNBC. The move is part of a dramatic reshuffling of the network’s prime-time line-up.

Fans were irate to hear Reid had been fired. Some, including comedian D.L. Hughley, said they won’t be patronizing the network much, if at all, without Reid on the air.

“THIS IS FAR FROM THE LAST TIME YOU WILL SEE OR HEAR FROM @joyannreid …BUT IT WILL HE THE LAST TIME I GIVE @msnbc THAT MUCH ATTENTION,” Hughley wrote on Instagram.

Hughley’s followers were largely in agreement, with some calling for a boycott. Others questioned why “Morning Joe” was not on the chopping block.

One user wrote, “MSNBC ratings are down overall. I stopped watching news, especially network news the day after the election and refuse to go back. Joy was/is not the issue. Mika and Joe solidified the drop when they went to kiss the ring. They are to blame. I will follow Joy wherever she lands. She will be a success no matter what.”

Another added, “She gets canceled but morning Joe stays? His ratings are worse than hers but we all know what it’s is.”

Reid, writing on her Bluesky account, reached out to her fans early Monday morning, saying “I just want to thank everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement, both personally and in these social media streets. So very proud of the The Reidout @joy.msnbc.com team, are truly family, and all of our supporters and friends. See you tomorrow night at 7, one more time !!”

Many on Reid’s staff found out about their show’s cancellation from other media outlets after the news was leaked out Sunday.

In a series of emergency viral meetings, new MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler insisted recent attacks from President Donald Trump had “nothing to do” with the decision to cancel “The ReidOut” but was part of a broader network reboot.

Not everyone is buying that rationale. Ambassador Digital Magazine editor-in-chief Musa Jackson wrote on Threads, “Every time MSNBC has a ‘shakeup’ the Black woman solo led show is ALWAYS the first to go. Tamron Hall, Tiffany Cross, Zerlina Maxwell and now Joy Reid. Boycott MSNBC.”

Gracious as ever, the president celebrated the job losses on Truth Social, where he called Reid “an obnoxious racist” and demanded the network “pay” for “the damage they’ve done to the country.

“Lowlife Chairman of “Concast,” Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC, has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist Joy Reid. Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been “canned” long ago, along with everyone else who works there,” the president chortled.

“Also thrown out was Alex Wagner, the sub on the seriously failing Rachel Maddow show,” the screed continued. “Rachel rarely shows up because she knows there’s nobody watching, and she also knows that she’s got less television persona than virtually anyone on television except, perhaps, Joy Reid.”

He continued, “Then there’s, of course, the LOW IQ Con Man, Al Sharpton, who has, perhaps, the lowest TV ratings in the history of television. What is he doing to Brian Roberts to stay on the air? This whole corrupt operation is nothing more than an illegal arm of the Democrat Party. They should be forced to pay vast sums of money for the damage they’ve done to our Country. Fake News is an UNPARDONABLE.”

MAGA trolls showed little sympathy in alignment with Trump. One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a clip of an emotional Reid reflecting on her show. “Joy Reid is in tears talking about her show being canceled. This is the most beautiful thing you’ll ever watch. Remember when she said she didn’t give a damn about “white women tears”? I do give a damn about her tears. They sustain me and make me happy.”

Reid has been a host with MSNBC since 2014, the last four-plus years spent on “The ReidOut.”

“My show had value.” Joy Reid gets emotional speaking about her unexpected firing from MSNBC. Says she’s “not sorry” for going “hard” at Trump. (Video: Win With Black Women) pic.twitter.com/85iv4yBZzP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 24, 2025

Filling her time slot will be a new show featuring the hosts of MSNBC’s “The Weekend”: Former Biden operative Symone Sanders, former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele and veteran MSNBC correspondent Alicia Menendez.

Former press secretary Jen Psaki, who worked in the Obama and Biden administrations, will also be joining MSNBC’s new lineup, hosting the 9 p.m. hour four nights a week starting in April, when Rachel Maddow returns to her once-a-week schedule.