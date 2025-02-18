Florida Private School President’s Son Removed from Campus After Video Shows Him Using Racial Slur, Professing His ‘Hate’ for Black People

A student was removed from the campus of South Florida’s American Heritage Schools, where about 70 countries are represented among the student body, after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur.

And it’s not just any student. The offending student’s father is American Heritage School President Dr. Douglas R. Laurie. The student’s grandfather, William R. Laurie, founded the private academy, according to NBC 6.

A student was caught on video using the N-word. (Photo: X/@onenineonethree)

The slur, used to degrade and demean Black people, was featured in a brief video clip that was passed around on campus. It shows the offending boy looking into the camera and declaring, “I f***king hate (the N-word).”

Parents at the Plantation campus refused on-camera interviews but told NBC 6 in Miami that they were disgusted and upset. Some said they fear their children will be kicked out of school if they speak out about the video, though some did on social media.

“This kids parents are teaching black children at the American Heritage School,” one X user wrote. What is FCIS doing to protect students from teachers, coaches with this ideology?”



This kids parents are teaching black children at the American Heritage School. What is FCIS doing to protect students from teachers, coaches with this ideology? pic.twitter.com/WODfXkCq70 — Pri’ (@onenineonethree) February 11, 2025

Meanwhile, the students who used the slur will not be allowed back on campus.

“American Heritage Schools can confirm that the student in question has been removed from campus and will not be allowed to return to the school,” according to a statement. “While we do not discuss specific matters regarding minors, we want to emphasize that our school upholds the highest standards of conduct and does not tolerate behavior that goes against our values, regardless of the individual involved. Our commitment is to maintain a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for all students. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in respecting the privacy of those affected.”

American Heritage is a tuition-only school with 4,200 students being taught at two 40-acre campuses: one in Plantation, the other in Palm Beach. Students enjoy a first-rate education, with science labs staffed by Ph.D. research scientists, a mock courtroom, a wildlife habitat and modern sporting facilities.