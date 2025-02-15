‘We Are Really Being Punked!’: Donald Trump Shamelessly Hangs Gold-Framed Mug Shot Outside Oval Office As MAGA Fans Cheer, Critics Call It a National Embarrassment

The internet has erupted over a new photo hanging just outside the Oval Office, and Donald Trump supporters are gloating with glee.

The President’s mug shot from his 2023 Georgia arrest on racketeering and election interference charges has been framed in gold and placed near the entrance to the White House’s most storied room, where Trump conducts presidential business and welcomes foreign leaders and dignitaries.

It was first spotted in a photo taken during Trump’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Feb. 13.

A copy of U.S. President Donald Trump's mugshot on the front of the New York Post is framed in an office just outside the Oval Office at the White House on February 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Even by Trump’s chaotic standards, showcasing his mug shot is a bold move, reminding the world that this twice-impeached president is actually a convicted felon. But for the millions of Americans who adore him, the outlandish new décor simply strengthens his anti-establishment “street cred.”

“Trump took one look at the wall of presidential portraits and thought, ‘You know what’s missing? A touch of outlaw elegance.’ And just like that, his mug shot found its perfect spot — blending in like it was always meant to be there,” wrote one MAGA supporter on X.

“He is the G.O.A.T. Greatest of All Trollers!” exclaimed a diehard supporter. Echoing hundreds of comments on social media, another gushed, “Such a power move.”

“This is like the ultimate troll. It doesn’t stop. The left will lose their minds over this because it is a slap in the face to their lawfare campaign against him,” stated one person.

Years of unpredictable behavior, low expectations, and aggressive tactics seem to have shielded Trump from the consequences of what would be career-ending actions for other politicians or straight-up jail time for regular folks.

On Instagram, commenters and Trump skeptics piled on , joking that he is “ghetto af” and poking holes in the tough guy act. “He wanna be tough so bad,” wrote one, while another called him “A disgrace… but trump supporters will say this is symbolic 💀”

MAGA supporters continue to laugh off the mug shot as a “boss move,” and Trump is obviously proud, once claiming it would be “the most iconic photo in the history of U.S. politics if not perhaps the history of the United States,” according to Newsweek. He went on to cop nearly the exact same expression for his official presidential portrait, which was unveiled in January.

But many feel the mug shot demeans the office. “We are really being punked!!! Where are the cameras!!! The joke is over.”