‘Embarrassing’: Donald Trump Is Hawking Pieces of His Suit He Wore In Mug Shot to Supporters for the Holidays

Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump cashed in on his racketeering arrest by selling merchandise with his mugshot last August, and now he is giving away pieces of the suit he wore in the infamous photo with trading cards.

Trump was booked and charged at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 24 on charges of trying to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump cashed in by putting his infamous mug shot on T-shirts, bumper stickers, trading cards, posters, and beverage coolers. The four-time indicted ex-president raised more than 7.1 million in mere days for his re-election campaign for the 2024 presidential race after he began selling the merchandise, and now he’s added pieces of the suit he wore in his mug shot to the mix.

Former President Donald Trump after being arrested in the Georgia RICO election interference case after they allegedly worked to overturn the election results in Georgia. (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Trump announced he was giving away pieces of the suit with digital trading cards on Truth Social on Dec. 12. The disgraced ex-president is selling the merchandise through his online store and called the cards “The MugShot Edition.” Those who buy at least 47 cards will also receive an invite to have dinner with Trump at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

“Due to the great Excitement and Success of my previous TRUMP DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we’re doing it again,” he wrote. “The MugShot Edition, available RIGHT NOW. Plus, buy 47 cards and get a piece of the suit I wore for the ‘Mugshot Photo,’ and also get an invite to a Gala Dinner with me at Mar-a-Lago! Don’t wait, they’ll go FAST (I believe!). I’m happy if you’re happy. Have fun. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

Trump also shared a video with the post where he announced the details of the new trading cards.

“Hi everyone. This is your favorite president, Donald J. Trump, with some very exciting news,” he said, adding that his last trading card collection sold out in hours. “Now, I’m back with my latest series called ‘The MugShot’ addition. I wonder where that came from.”

Trump added that those who bought 47 digital cards would also receive one “authentic” trading card made out of his mugshot suit, complete with his autograph. “It’s all cut up,” he claimed of the suit. Trump also joked that the cards depicted him with muscles in places where he doesn’t have any, noting the trading cards cost $99.

According to The New York Times, the former POTUS has said he will be a one-day dictator if re-elected in 2024. Trump is expected to go after the media and criminally investigate aides who broke with him, as well as “purge the government of civil servants deemed disloyal.”

During a speech the ex-president gave on Veterans Day, he called Democrats “thugs” and “vermin” while implying that they were a bigger threat to the country than China, Russia or North Korea, per The Washington Post. He also repeated the false claim that he won the 2020 election.

After he received pushback from historians noting his rhetoric echoed that of the orchestrator of the Holocaust, Adolf Hitler, Trump doubled down and said all his critics would “be crushed” under his reign.

People reacted to Trump’s new trading cards on social media.

“Trump is the most embarrassing and dangerous thing in US history. He is selling parts of the suit that he wore for his mug shot. Republicans are rolling in the gutter with this trash,” wrote one X user.