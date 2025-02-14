Donald Trump’s 27-Year-Old Press Secretary Flaunts Her 59-Year-Old Husband’s Engagement Ring Worth a Fortune

Karoline Leavitt, 27, serves as press secretary and the official spokesperson for Donald Trump’s administration, but she’s now making headlines for her personal life.

While Leavitt’s job is to defend and explain Trump’s policy decisions toward the American people and the world, her jewelry at a press briefing prompted a report analyzing the rock on her finger.

On Feb. 12, the Republican political aide can be seen rocking a diamond ring in the West Wing, which resembles the engagement ring she received from her then 57-year-old fiance, Nicholas Riccio. The pair revealed their engagement in December 2023 by sharing photos from their proposal online.

“The best Christmas of my life. I get to marry the man of my dreams. I feel SO overwhelmingly BLESSED. Thank you God,” Leavitt captioned her Instagram post on Christmas Day while showing off her then-new engagement ring.

At the press briefing, cameras caught the shiny bling on the finger of the youngest press secretary in American history as she held up government papers while standing behind the White House podium.

The List contacted Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to get insight into the rock Riccio purchased for the former Saint Anselm College student.

“Karoline’s ring appears to feature a 3-carat round diamond set on a four-prong Cathedral setting. I estimate the value to be near $90,000, depending on the diamond’s quality,” Fried told the outlet.

The diamond expert continued, “The Cathedral setting does give the diamond height and character.” He estimated that Leavitt’s band cost around $10,000 bringing the set to a combined total of $100,000.

Although Leavitt initially showcased her engagement ring on Instagram in December 2023, her recent press briefing appearances caused agitators to flood that proposal post in recent days to viciously troll the devout Catholic.

“Congrats Beautiful… and what a ring!” said one person in her comment section, while another claimed, “That ring is so basic. Yawn.” A third person offered, “Small as heck.”

The trolling then switched to focusing on the 32-year age difference between her and her now-59-year-old husband.

“How long did it take grandpa to get on his knee? Did you have to help him back up?” someone joked.

Another sarcastic comment read, “Stop being so negative of course she would’ve married him if he were 32 years older and making 50,000 a year. NOT!!!!!”

Leavitt supporters pushed back against her critics. For instance, one person wrote, “I’m so disappointed in these hurtful comments. Sending you love. It’s beautiful to see an age-gap relationship thriving, I love mine. You’re an incredible inspiration to girls everywhere, regardless of age!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (27) and her husband Nicholas Riccio (59) who was on the finance team for her failed congressional campaign. pic.twitter.com/ufSAClSVDm — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 29, 2025

According to the Daily Mail, Leavitt and Riccio met through a mutual friend at a political function. Riccio eventually joined the finance committee for Leavitt’s unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign in New Hampshire.

The former Fox News intern and Riccio wed in a private ceremony that following year after their engagement and months before their first child was born. Their son, Nicholas Robert, arrived on July 10, 2024.

“The moment our son was born. The moment I officially became a mom. The best moment of my life,” Leavitt expressed on the social media platform. “It’s true when they say there’s nothing comparable to the love you feel for your child.”

She added, “My heart has grown bigger than I ever imagined possible. Babies are the ultimate blessing and I’m bursting with gratitude for our beautiful, happy, healthy boy. Nicholas Robert aka Niko. My son. I love you.”

Leavitt’s marriage remains a target for some, but the MAGA loyalist’s incorrect use of grammar has also been under attack. An appearance on the Fox News vhannel led to people mocking her intelligence.

On Feb. 10, Fox News host Sean Hannity asked her about criticism of the political alliance between Trump and Elon Musk. The U.S. president and the billionaire Tesla CEO have taken steps to gut several federal agencies through the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

“This is exactly what the American people voted for. President Trump campaigned alongside Elon Musk, and President Trump promised voters on the campaign that he was going to make our government more efficiency,” Leavitt stated.

In reaction to Leavitt’s on-air gaffe, one X user tweeted, “Making the government ‘more efficiency’ one grammatical train wreck at a time.” A second grammar-checker posted, “Love this. Had to listen to make sure she actually used the noun version. It’s as gloriously ridiculous as it reads.”