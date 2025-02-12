‘What’s Going On?’: NYC Neighbor’s Ring Cam Captures Shocking Incident of Man Getting Gunned Down, Girlfriend Severely Beaten After Confrontation with Stranger Blocking a Driveway

A father of four was shot to death outside his Bronx home early Sunday following a dispute with an armed stranger, whose girlfriend allegedly beat up the victim’s fiancée as he was being filled with bullets — “all over a parking space,” police said.

Trevor Hughes, a 49-year-old DJ and locksmith, was killed just before 2 a.m. after a heated exchange with 46-year-old Lavar Davis, an ex-convict whose gray Jeep SUV was allegedly blocking the driveway where Hughes paid to park next to his Fowler Avenue home. Hughes was shot the abdomen before succumbing to his wounds.

Trevor Hughes (Credit: Family Photo/Facebook)

Hughes’ friends and relatives were left struggling to understand how anyone could be gunned down over something as inconsequential as a parking space.

Amid the deadly fight, Fallon Wise, Davis’ girlfriend, allegedly assaulted the victim’s fiancée, leaving her with multiple facial fractures, prosecutors revealed Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Wise punched the woman in the face and kicked her while she was down, causing multiple facial fractures, including a broken orbital bone, a fractured nose, and several broken teeth. The victim may require surgery for her orbital bone.

Prosecutors said Wise could also face charges for acting in concert in Hughes’ murder, as she fled the scene with Davis and helped hide him in her home.

Davis was taken into custody Sunday night and charged with second-degree murder, according to reports. Both he and Wise were arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court was still pending as of early Monday afternoon. Davis is due back in court on Friday. Wise is charged with assault and harassment of the slain man’s 47-year-old fiancée. She has been released on bail and is set to return to court March 3.

Hughes, originally from Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and known as “Dread” for his long dreadlocks, had just returned from a DJ gig when he discovered the SUV blocking his driveway, leaving him without a place to park.

“It was all over a parking space,” Hughes’ brother told The New York Post on Monday. “He took all the steps that you’re supposed to take when you want a car removed from blocking your driveway. A patrol car came, and all they had to do was ticket the vehicle. Ticket the vehicle, get it towed, and that’s it. All he wanted to do was get inside so he could get four hours of sleep Then he had to be up again to DJ for a brunch.”

The parking spot rightfully belonged to Hughes, but Davis had blocked it with his own car, according to reports. Next came gunfire, with a man paying the ultimate price for merely calling out a parking issue, prosecutors said Monday.

After the fatal shooting, Davis fled the scene but was later found holed up inside his girlfriend’s apartment. Davis refused to surrender without a fight.

“When police officers went to find the defendant there he barricaded himself in the apartment and refused to come out voluntarily, requiring the police to send in the Emergency Services Unit to get him out,” Bronx Assistant District Attorney Lawrence Rozenblum said at the arraignment hearing.

Davis served more than 24 years in state prison for a murder conviction in Schenectady before being released from Attica Correctional Facility in 2019.

“He was also separately sentenced to an assault in the first degree and received a concurrent sentence of between 10 to 20 years, also out of Schenectady County,” Rozenblum said.

The prosecutor noted that Davis was on lifetime parole, meaning he remained under supervision even after serving more than two decades in prison, yet still ended up accused of another deadly crime.

Judge Harold Bahr ordered Davis to be held without bail.

Hughes, who is also a grandfather, made a living as a DJ and locksmith while also lending a hand to neighbors as a local handyman, according to his brother and those who knew him.

They said he returned home from a gig to find a car occupying the spot he paid a neighbor to use, suspecting it belonged to a patron from the problematic Absolutto nightclub nearby.

Signs reading “No Parking” had been posted on the driveway gates.

Hughes’ brother, who wished to remain anonymous, said Hughes went to the club to report the misplaced vehicle and then waited outside with his girlfriend. When the owner came back, a heated argument broke out—escalating into a fatal encounter, said neighbor Rose Marie, whose doorbell surveillance camera recorded part of the confrontation.

Footage reviewed by the New York Daily News captured Hughes arguing with his alleged killer outside his home moments before the shooting.

“I don’t see the f—ing driveway! I don’t see that,” the shooter said.

Hughes opened the gate, pointing out the driveway to the shooter.

“What’s the problem though? Is there a problem?” the shooter said.

“There’s no problem,” said Hughes. “Come on.”

As Hughes ran into his home for cover, Davis allegedly opened fire. The window of the victim’s front door was shattered, and a bullet was later found lodged in a wall inside the home, neighbors said.

“The guy goes, ‘What’s going on? You wanna get it out? I get [the gun] out for you,’ and then, boom, boom, boom,” she said.

“Right in front of his own house, over a parking spot. And the cops came with an ambulance because they beat up the girlfriend. They beat the hell out of her.”

Hughes was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hughes’ brother was furious upon discovering Davis’ past murder conviction, saying it shattered any trust he had in the justice system.

“Like, you’re on parole for the same thing,” he said. “You let him out and he’s still walking around with a gun? They should have never let this guy out.”

Back in 1997, at only 17, Davis cut a deal and dodged a murder trial upstate, authorities said. He was packed off to Attica on a 23-to-life stretch, with an extra assault sentence running alongside it.

“He was also separately sentenced to an assault in the first degree, and received a concurrent sentence of between 10 to 20 years, also out of Schenectady County, and he is on lifetime parole in New York State,” Assistant District Attorney Lawrence Rozenblum said at Davis’ arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court.

Davis walked out on parole in March 2021, records show, but freedom didn’t last long. With barely 10 months as a free man in his adult life, he landed in federal crosshairs for firing a gun into the air outside a Brooklyn building in January 2022. That stunt earned him a 15-month bid, and by September 2023, he was back on the streets — this time under lifetime parole.

Meanwhile, family members said Hughes’ absence would hit hardest at home, where his four daughters — two still navigating high school and two stepping into adulthood — must now face life without him.

“It’s terrible. I’m mostly focused on [his daughters]. They lost their dad, so they’re gonna need a lot of support. They were very close with him. They talked every day,” said the relative, according to the Daily News. “He always worked multiple jobs and worked all day and then worked at night too. He did a lot of different things. He did garage door installation and locksmith. He just always was hustling and making sure he could provide for his family.”