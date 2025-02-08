O.J. Simpson’s Estate Sues His Youngest Son Justin Simpson Over Late NFL Star’s Florida Home

O.J. Simpson’s youngest son, Justin, is facing a legal battle over ownership of his late father’s home in Florida. He is the second child of Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson after their daughter, Sydney Brooke Simpson, was born in 1986.

The lawsuit, filed by the NFL player’s former attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, and the current Special Administrator for the Estate, alleges that Justin improperly claimed the property after his father’s death in April 2024.

At the center of the dispute is Justin’s company, Primary Holdings, LLC, which technically holds the title to the property.

O.J. Simpson’s estate is suing his youngest son, Justin over the house that he once lived in. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Brand Seven Marketing)

According to court filings obtained by TMZ, the company was initially created as a legal strategy to protect Simpson’s assets from creditors.

Despite this arrangement, nearly 10 months after his death, the estate contends that the 1968 Heisman winner was the true owner.

The estate plans to prove this by pointing to years of mortgage payments Simpson made for the property, and the fact that he maintained control of the residence, independent from his son, until his passing from prostate cancer at 76.

The lawsuit accuses Justin of moving into the property after his father’s death and asserting ownership through Primary Holdings while refusing to transfer the title to the estate or compensate for the investments Simpson made in the home.

One X user wrote, “It’s his dad’s house. What’s the issue?”

Elsewhere online, one person asked, “I don’t know but wouldn’t his son be his next of kin along with any other other siblings? So wouldn’t they have a right to his estate?”

A third noted, “Estate admits to fraud by knowingly having home in OJ’s son’s name. Crazy to sue the son and admitting fraud with IRS. Also, the house is in the son’s name. He can do what he wants to with his house.”

This move allegedly contradicts his father’s will, which specified that his assets should be divided equally among his four surviving children.

It is unclear whether a written agreement existed between Simpson and Justin regarding the true ownership of the home — especially since a sale intended as a front to deceive creditors would be illegal.

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson's kids: Where are Sydney and Justin Simpson now? https://t.co/Du4YlTDeFp pic.twitter.com/wjY9p4G8Xr — E! News (@enews) February 4, 2016

Another person tweeted, “This house should be SOLD, and the money from it given to the BROWN AND GOLDMAN family, as both families would rather have NICOLE AND RON back alive, but as both families are still owed money from a lawsuit, they won against OJ.”

Justin’s occupation of the property, despite owning another home nearby, has sparked tensions among the family and estate representatives.

The lawsuit has drawn renewed attention to Justin, who has spent much of his life distancing himself from the public scrutiny tied to his father’s infamous history.

As a child, Justin was thrust into the spotlight during the 1994 murder trial of his father, who was accused of killing Justin’s mother, Nicole, and her friend Ron Goldman.

At the time of the murders, he was 5 years old and his 8-year-old sister, Sydney, were upstairs in their mother’s Brentwood townhome. Although his dad was acquitted in the criminal trial, a civil court found him liable and ordered him to pay over $33 million in damages, a debt that ballooned to over $100 million due to accrued interest.

The award was too much for the former Buffalo Bills player to ever satisfy, as at the height of Simpson’s wealth, in 1992, he stated that his net worth was only $10.8 million, according to The Richest.

Following the murder trial of his wife, the “Naked Gun” actor was awarded full custody of Justin and Sydney, despite efforts by Nicole’s parents to gain custody, People noted.

Reports over the years have suggested that Justin’s relationship with his father was complicated and, at times, strained. It was functional enough that the two entered into an agreement about the home, Primary’s ownership and Simpson’s living there.

Now an adult, Justin has built a life far removed from the chaos of his early years. He works as a real estate agent with DHM Real Estate Group in St. Petersburg, Florida, and is the founder of Boulder Property Management.

In 2023, he and his partner Alycia Browne welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lana. Despite his efforts to forge a new path, he now finds himself back in the legal spotlight.

Justin argues, through court filings, that his company’s legal ownership of the property gives him the right to remain in the home. He maintains that Primary Holdings’ title takes precedence over any informal agreements about his father’s ownership or the stipulations in O.J.’s will.

His siblings have not commented on the lawsuit, though if the estates win, portions of the sale of the house would be split with his dad’s other children.

OJ Simpson with his 1st wife and children pic.twitter.com/JntsGneRz0 — IamLegend 🇺🇸 (@DarkSideAdvcate) April 11, 2024

Simpson shared his daughter Arnelle, 56, and son Jason, 54, with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley. They had a second daughter, Aaren, who died tragically from an accidental drowning just before her second birthday in 1979.

The former San Francisco 49ers player died in hospice at his Las Vegas home. His kids, friends, and other family members who came to visit Simpson in his final days were able to say their final goodbyes after being forced to sign an NDA, according to TMZ, for privacy purposes. They were also reportedly banned from bringing their phones into the room.

This legal battle underscores the lasting complications of Simpson’s legacy. For Justin, who has built a quiet, successful life, it’s a stark reminder of how his family’s struggles remain tied to his father’s controversial history.