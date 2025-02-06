‘In Over Her Head’: Critics Fear Press Secretary Will ‘Have a Complete Meltdown’ As She Was Seemingly Flustered Answering Question On Trump’s Promise to Reduce Prices On ‘Day One’

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared flustered while facing tough questions about when consumers could expect any relief from high grocery prices — something President Donald Trump promised during his campaign, but with egg prices soaring just three weeks into his term, patience was wearing thin.

The actions Trump had taken so far had done little to lower the cost of putting dinner on the table, with grocery prices continuing to skyrocket since he took office three weeks ago.

A Fox Business reporter at Wednesday’s White House press conference asked Leavitt when some of the “actual prices that Americans are paying” would start to come down at stores, leading to apparent confusion from the podium.

Leavitt attempted to clarify whether the reporter was referring to “prices at the store and at the grocery pump?” she stammered while trying to think up a good answer on the spot. “Across the board? Er, sure” — but instead of addressing the specific question about grocery prices, she deflected by offering excuses for Trump.

“Well, the president is doing everything he can, obviously, to reduce the cost of living crisis in this country as quickly as possible,” she began.

Leavitt then tried to obfuscate the issue by rattling off a series of unrelated actions the president had taken since taking office, none of which directly addressed the soaring grocery prices that were weighing on consumers.

“It is why he signed a litany of executive orders across the board in the first couple of weeks here,” Leavitt rambled on. “He declared a national energy emergency, he committed to cutting ten regulations for every new one on the book, as you know, working for a Fox Business related outlet, deregulation and energy independence are huge drivers of reducing inflation in this country and I think Americans can be assured by the results President Trump had in his first term when, again, with 1.4 percent when he left office.”

On the Senate floor Tuesday, Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen slammed the Trump administration for its inaction on rising grocery prices and the egg shortage in her state.

Rosen called out Trump’s unfulfilled promises to lower costs, pointing out that despite claims to reduce inflation “on day one,” prices for essentials like milk, bread, and eggs have continued to soar without any significant intervention by the White House.

Rosen also called out Trump’s focus on rolling back policies aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, instead of addressing the economic struggles of everyday families. She pointed to empty grocery shelves in Reno, Nevada, as a symbol of the administration’s failure to take meaningful steps to reduce living costs for Americans.

“The Trump Administration is doing nothing to help fix this or stop corporations from jacking up the prices, Rosen said in a statement. “Instead, President Trump has been cozying up to billionaire CEOs and taking actions that will hurt families and drive prices up and up.”

President Trump’s proposed tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada are expected to slow production and increase prices, despite recent temporary pauses. Perishable goods, like food, are likely to experience price hikes faster than durable goods like cars, according to economist Mike Skordeles in an interview with USA Today. This uncertainty may persist until a permanent resolution is found.

The average price of a dozen eggs in the U.S. has surged 50 percent over the past year, with the increase accelerating since November — the month Trump was elected — according to NBC News, citing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This week, Waffle House implemented an “egg surcharge” for its customers due to soaring egg prices.

Meanwhile, social media critics said the expansive number of executive orders issued by Trump were part of a broader Republican strategy to “flood the zone” with the aim of keeping the press guessing while pushing forward major elements of Project 2025.

Meanwhile, kitchen table issues like grocery prices and fuel costs appeared to be sidelined, leaving struggling Americans to bear the brunt, with no clear strategy from the White House on tackling rising food prices.

Realizing Leavitt had sidestepped the question, the reporter pressed further, asking, “Will it be months or a year before prices come down, and will Americans have the patience to wait for it?” Under pressure, Leavitt reluctantly admitted, “I don’t have a timeline, but the president is doing everything he can to reduce the cost of living for Americans at home.”

Numerous voices on social media slammed Leavitt for dancing around the issue and not taking the matter seriously as many Americans were struggling to make ends meet amid soaring food prices.

The new press secretary has faced intense backlash on social media, with critics dubbing her the real DEI hire while highlighting her lack of qualifications and experience typically expected of those in such a high-profile role.

“White House Barbie will have a complete meltdown one day, mark my word,” one X user observed. “The constant lying and avoiding direct answers cannot hold up under scrutiny. She is in over her head.”

At a Jan. 29 press briefing, Leavitt only briefly touched on Trump’s economic policies before turning her attention to DEI and immigration and federal buyouts and potential pauses on benefits, while still trying to blame Joe Biden for things now happening under Trump’s watch.

“On the economic front, President Trump took immediate action to lower costs for families who are suffering from four long years of the Biden administration’s destructive and inflationary policies,” Leavitt said at the time. “President Trump ordered the heads of all executive departments and agencies to help deliver emergency price relief to the American people, untangle our economy from Biden’s regulatory constraints, and end the reckless war on American energy.”