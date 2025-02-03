‘The Jealousy’: Country Star Kacey Musgraves Responds After Facing Social Media Fury Over Her Stone-Faced Reaction to Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Win

Fans of Beyoncé, 43, rejoiced when the singer won Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles after being snubbed by the Country Music Awards.

But some viewers believe country singer Kacey Musgraves, 36, was not as happy as others inside the Crypto.com Arena Sunday night, who gave Queen Bey’s victory a standing ovation.

Her country-inspired album, “Cowboy Carter” defeated Post Malone’s “F-1 Trillion,” “Chris Stapleton’s “Higher,” “Whirlwind” by Lainey Wilson, and “Deeper Well” by Musgraves in this year’s category.

This makes her the first Black woman to win this honor as a solo act.

Beyonce fans notice country singer Kacey Musgraves appears unhappy about the singer’s Grammy win for Best Country Album. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and stay persistent,” Beyoncé expressed during her acceptance speech, which was presented by pop star Taylor Swift.

Video footage captures Beyoncé visibly shocked as she looks around in disbelief before hugging her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and her husband, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

Television cameras also caught Musgraves’ reaction as the former Destiny’s Child member headed to the stage to accept her award. Social media quickly jumped on what seemed to be a bothered attitude.

“Why did Kacey Musgraves make that face during Bey’s acceptance speech? Don’t PMO [Piss Me Off] space cowgirl,” one Grammy Awards watcher tweeted.

Another person wondered, “Anyone else notice Kacey Musgrave’s face when Beyoncé won?” A third X user wrote, “Kacey Musgraves looked mad as hell that she didn’t win.”

Someone demanded, “Kacey Musgraves… FIX your FACE.”

Yet, another tweeter posted, “Kacey Musgraves is pissed that Beyonce beat her for Best Country Album, look at her [facial] expression,” attached to a clip that appeared to show Musgraves rolling her eyes.

Kacey Musgraves is pissed that Beyonce beat her for best country album, look at her face expression #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/AYT6v8UpZa — What's Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) February 3, 2025

It’s unclear if Musgraves was truly mad about “Deeper Well” losing to “Cowboy Carter” on Grammy night but when given another opportunity, she chose an interesting way of responding to the upset.

While leaving the Grammys. a photographer asked Musgraves for her thoughts on Beyoncé wining Country Album of the Year.

Musgraves did not offer any words, but gave the phootgrapher a thumbs up as her official response to his question.



“She big mad,” one TikTok commenter wrote.

“Oh she’s a hater hater 😂😂😂 love this for Beyonce,” commented another fan.

“Lol! The jealousy lol !!!” a third person reacted.

Musgraves did beat the pop-R&B singer in taking home the Grammy Award for Best Country Song for “The Architect,” defeating Bey’s “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Both Musgraves and Beyoncé were also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance but lost to Chris Stapleton’s “It Takes a Woman.”

Out of eight Grammy wins, Musgraves has won Best Country Album victories in 2014 for “Same Trailer Different Park” and in 2019 for “Golden Hour.” She is one of only six music acts to win the award more than once.

Beyoncé’s country album Grammy win comes after months of controversy surrounding the Parkwood Entertainment founder’s eighth studio LP.

The Country Music Association received significant backlash for snubbing “Cowboy Carter” at the 2024 Country Music Association Awards. She was completely shut out when the list of nominations was revealed in Sept. 2024.

Several country music stars addressed the backlash over the CMAs ignoring the cultural impact and commercial success of “Cowboy Carter.”

“A lot of great music is sometimes overlooked, and sometimes you don’t get nominated,” Luke Byran told Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen in Oct. 2024 when asked about the slight. “Everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album. Nobody’s mad about it.”

Additionally, “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker Billy Ray Cyrus defended Beyoncé. He also mentioned that his 2019 crossover smash “Old Town Road” with rapper Lil Nas X won the CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year but the track was not celebrated on television like other winners.

“[Lil Nas X] and I won this award in 2019 for Event Of The Year… but you wouldn’t have seen it because they didn’t air it in the show,” the 63-year-old songwriter shared on Instagram.

Cyrus continued, “I was surprised to see [Beyoncé] wasn’t nominated??? Her album was brilliant… her single ruled. But she knows that. She doesn’t need a trophy from the CMA… or permission… or approval from any of their judges.”

Billy Ray’s daughter, Miley Cyrus, was also a 2025 Grammy Award winner for her guest feature on the “Cowboy Carter” single, “II Most Wanted.” That collaboration won Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Beyoncé also won her first Album of the Year Award after five nominations.

2008’s “I Am… Sasha Fierce,” 2015’s “Beyoncé,” 2016’s “Lemonade,” and 2022’s “Renaissance” each scored an Album Of The Year nomination but the Recording Academy selected other projects as the victors. Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston.

Beyoncé became only the fourth Black woman to earn Album Of The Year at the Grammys. Lauryn Hill was the last Black woman to win the award with “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1999. Earlier winners include Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston.

“I feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years, and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work,” Beyoncé said in her acceptance speech.

Later after her big night, she announced dates for her Cowboy Carter tour, which will be skipping a stop in Nashville, where the CMAs are held.