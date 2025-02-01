Jack Nicholson’s Rarely Seen Photo Resurfaces, Leaving Fans Worried About His Health as He Continues to Withdraw from Hollywood

Former leading man Jack Nicholson has faded into a quiet life, but his absence from the Hollywood spotlight has fueled fans’ speculation about his well-being.

More specifically, a resurfaced photo of the actor has reignited discourse about his health on social media.

Paparazzi images of “The Shining” movie star from April 2023 appearing disheveled as he stood on a balcony at his Los Angeles home on Mulholland Drive were shared by the Unknown Facts Instagram account on Jan. 27.

Fans of actor Jack Nicholson are concerned about his health following resurfaced photos of him on his balcony. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In the caption, the outlet wrote that the 87-year-old is “living alone in his $5 million mansion, spending his time wandering around the large 3,303-square-foot home by himself.” In the images, his hair was out of sorts, he had an unshaved beard, and he wore a large orange T-shirt and lounge pants.

At first, his supporters wrote comments such as “Living his best undisturbed life, good for him” and “Jack looks great he doesn’t have dementia he’s just had it with Hollywood and honestly I don’t blame him.”

Someone even made sure to mention, “I saw this post years ago. its old news. not true.”

But the conversation soon shifted, revealing a more downcast response from some onlookers.

In response to one person who believed he was “alone, sad and sick,” another said, “That can’t be good for him. He needs his grand kids around or something.”

A few who took aim at the outlet for sharing the post, shared the same sentiment, “Once a Hollywood legend … f–king clown a-s post. He earned the right to live his life however he wants… he a legend and you are nothing… check his Oscars every decade fool.”

Nicholson is the father of six adult children. He only wed once, to ex-wife Sandra Knight, with whom he shared six years before their 1968 divorce.

In early January, his daughter Lorraine shared a carousel of family photos snapped during the holidays, which has since been removed. Among them was that showing her hugging the Oscar winner as he embraced her.

Glimpses of the “Anger Management” actor have become rarities since his unofficial retirement.

Lorraine Nicholson, daughter of actor Jack Nicholson, shares rare photo with her dad during the holiday season. (Photos: lnicholson/Instagram)

Nicholson last appeared on the big screen in 2010’s “How Do You Know” and has not been a fixture sitting courtside at Los Angeles Lakers games in his signature black shades in years—though he did make appearances at a 2022 opener and again at a 2023 playoff game.

In 2021, a purported source spoke with RadarOnline about his reclusive nature. “Jack and I have been friends for years, and he doesn’t leave his house anymore,” according to the individual.

Three years earlier, another insider claimed, “There is a simple reason behind his decision [to retire] — it’s memory loss. Quite frankly, at 76, Jack has memory issues and can no longer remember the lines being asked of him.”

There were rumors of him suffering from dementia though the claims were never substantiated by Nicholson or his team. Retired blockbuster star Bruce Willis, 69, was diagnosed with the degenerative disease, frontotemporal dementia, in 2023 as has since become a home dweller much like the “Batman” star.

Actress Lara Flynn Boyle, who dated the bachelor for seven years two decades ago, told People last summer that her former beau spends his days “making magic” and that “the world of Jack is always here. There’s no retiring for the world of Jack. Never.”

Despite his purported “pretty serious health struggles” that his children have kept under wraps, the former A-lister is said to be in good spirits.