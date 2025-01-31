‘F—k All These Ni—ers!’: Fender Bender Erupts Into Racist Attack Against Black Woman Outside Georgia Walmart As Bystander Hurls Slur, Threatens to Beat Her, Video Shows

A minor fender bender between two women in the parking lot of a Georgia Walmart quickly escalated into a racial confrontation when two white strangers walked up and confronted the Black woman with insults and bigotry.

Video of the harrowing incident was posted to Facebook by Armani Price on Jan. 29, showing the heated altercation outside the store in Jesup, which began when the Black woman apparently hit a parked car by accident.

A video screenshot shows a man verbally assailing a woman. (Photo: Facebook/Armani Price)

Price identified herself as the person filming, but the other subjects involved have not been identified.

The white woman involved was caught off guard when Price confronted her directly over racial slurs directed at Price by a white man who accompanied the other women.

As the footage begins, the white man can be heard angrily jumping to conclusions, complaining that the Black woman “just hit somebody’s car, bro!”

Price’s car had apparently hit a blue Jeep that was owned by a woman dressed in a burgundy long-sleeve, who got out of her vehicle to assess the damage.

“As I was pulling out she stepped out her car saying my car hit hers,” Price explained to her followers on social media.

That’s when the other pair walked up and inserted themselves in a situation they had nothing to do with, then tried to make a citizen’s arrest while verbally assaulting the Black woman.

As Price began talking to the driver of the Jeep through her passenger window, “the woman in the gray cardigan began shouting ‘call the police get her tag number’ while tugging at my car door handle,” Price alleged.

That’s when she pulled back into the parking spot and started recording.9

In the video, Price explained to the parties that she was simply turning her car around to park so that she could exchange insurance information with the other driver, but before she could get all her words out, the man snapped.

“You know what, f—k all these ni—ers!” he said as he walked toward his car, parked in the opposite lane.

Price accused the man, “who I assume is her son,” of threatening to beat her up over the incident.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” she said.

Meanwhile, the woman who unduly confronted Price in the video claimed she wasn’t bigoted, claiming her closest friends and relatives were Black.

“My best friend is a Black person,” the woman said in the footage. “I got a Black adopted son, so how am I racist?”

However, Price wasn’t easily convinced by the cheap explanation.

“And I pray for him,” she said, referring to the woman’s adopted son if it were true. “I’m going to pray for him. If he has to be around that, I’m definitely going to pray for him.”

“He’s not around that. That is a human being,” the white woman said defensively, referring to the man who verbally assailed Price.

From there, the woman filming said she didn’t feel safe and accused the other woman of trying to open her car door. From there, she offered to call the police to the scene, but none of those involved wanted any part of that.

“Of course, they left before police came; no report or charges were made,” Price said.

Price later said that the full video was removed from Facebook by the administrators of the social media platform, so she posted it piece by piece in the comment section of her post, excluding the clip that mentions the racial slur due to censorship.