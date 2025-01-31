‘It’s an “Everybody Hates Chris!” Ripoff?’: Kevin Hart Sparks Chris Rock Copycat Accusations After Teasing Animated Series About His Teenage Years

Kevin Hart is taking his storytelling to new animated heights with “Lil Kev,” an adult cartoon series based on his adolescent years.

The comic revealed the project in an Instagram post on Jan. 27. He promised the BET+ series will “mix ’90s Philly, a young me with a wild imagination” and “chaos, nonstop laughs, and pure comedy gold!”

The explicit comedy will debut in the spring, but fans are already drawing comparisons to work from his friend and mentor Chris Rock.

Kevin Hart’s new show announcement has fans drawing comparisons to Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris” reboot. (Photos by Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Hart has enlisted a few familiar voices to bring the funny, too.

“With comedy veterans Wanda [Sykes] and Deon [Cole] alongside me, we’re bringing Lil Kev to life—a hilarious celebration of stories inspired by my Philly roots, a place that will always be home to me,” Hart told Deadline.

The coming-of-age show focuses on the 12-year-old version of the comedian. Sykes plays his mother Nancy, and Cole plays his Uncle Richard Jr. “Surprise voices” of additional characters are being kept under wraps, but those already announced have been staples throughout his comedy career.

The artwork shared with fans shows the cartoon Lil Kev, his mischievous older brother Robert, mom, the formerly incarcerated uncle, and his dad Henry in the street outside of his Philadelphia home.

More than 36,000 people liked the post within an hour of its upload, and hundreds more left comments. His most loyal fans were equally as excited about the upcoming show.

“YOU A LIVING LEGEND,” a follower gushed. A second supporter commented, “Gonna watch this purely for Unlce Richard Jr.. ‘Peel his muffin cap back blue’ IYKYK,” referencing a joke from “Laugh at My Pain.”

Reactions to the news took a detour when other users noticed that Hart was following a familiar sitcom blueprint.

“So like, it’s an ‘Everybody Hates Chris!’ ripoff? Not hating, just got a feeling,” read one comment. Hart’s longtime friend Rock created the semi-autobiographical series “Everybody Hates Chris.”

It was set in 1980s Brooklyn, beginning when the comic was 13 years old. Much like “Lil Kev,” the comedy was anchored around Chris’ family life—his mom, dad, sister, and brother—and the mishaps of growing up.

The animated revival, “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” wrapped its first season on Comedy Central in 2024. Hart’s very similar project left a bad taste in the mouths of Rock’s fans. “Chris rock can’t have s—t I see,” a critic harshly stated.

Another comparison read, “This is too similar to lil’ bill. Please don’t be the next Cosby, Kevin hart.”

Even the artwork was all too familiar for some who were reminded of Bill Cosby’s 1970s cartoon “The Adventures of Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids.”

. @KattWilliams on @KevinHart4real



"For a five year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk." pic.twitter.com/mQTl5f46WX — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 3, 2024

And, of course, there were those who simply were not impressed. A hater typed that it was “Another flop.” While another person stated, “If he just narrates and doesn’t voice himself it has potential, but knowing Kevin he prolly gonna voice himself.”

But regardless many are still planning to tune in, writing, “So an animated everybody hates Chris, but wit Kevin hart lol still gonna watch.”

Hart has previously done voice work for animated films “Pets,” “Pets 2,” “DC League of Super-Pets,” and “Captain Underpants.”

His new acting endeavor is being produced in part by Hartbeat, the entertainer’s production company. The comedic rock star recently stepped up to take over CEO duties amid layoffs and high-profile executive departures.