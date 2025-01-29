‘Knocking Her Teeth Out’: Black Woman Sues Florida Officers for Barging Into Her Home, Beating and Arresting Her After She Complained About Cop Who Parked In Her Driveway and Refused to Leave

A Florida cop now in prison for sending nudes of himself to minors had parked his patrol car in the private driveway of a Black woman in 2020, telling her he was only “reading emails.”

But Brittany C. Moore was not comfortable with him parked in her driveway so she asked him to leave. When he refused, she called 911 to get him off her property.

That ended up landing her in jail with two broken front teeth on false accusations that she had assaulted two law enforcement officers — charges which she beat in court.

Brittany Moore, left, is suing the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida after she was violently arrested for complaining about an officer parked in her driveway, Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca, right, who is now serving a prison sentence for child sex crimes. (Photos: Wikipedia and X)

Moore has since filed a lawsuit which remains pending, listing several defendants, including Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca, the former cop who had parked in her driveway and is now serving an 11-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to attempted online enticement to engage in sexual activity with a minor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The lawsuit accuses of Carmona-Fonseca of “viewing inappropriate and illegal materials while parked in Brittany Moore’s driveway.”

“Britanny Moore caught officer Carmona-Fonseca doing said inappropriate and illegal acts, which was, in part, the reason he reacted the way he did and how the ensuring events unfolded,” the claim states.

“Well within her rights to question why any individual had parked on her private property, Britanny Moore stepped outside and asked officer Carmona-Fonseca why he was parked in her driveway,” her filing explains.

Other defendants listed on the lawsuit are former Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and Jacksonville sheriff’s officers Chris N. Padgett, Tyler Landreville, Martin D. Highsmith and David P. Jadlocki, who are all accused of abusing her and violating her rights to cover up for their corrupt fellow officer.

The lawsuit, filed by the O’Connor Law Firm in Chicago, states that the incident is part of a long-pattern of abuse by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office toward Black people, listing several examples from over the years.

Carmona-Fonseca is at least the second Jacksonville officer in recent years with a history of racial profiling and abuse towards Black citizens to be convicted and imprisoned for sex crimes involving children.

Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer Josue Garriga, had already killed two Black men when he accused another Black man named Le’Keian Wood of drug dealing, which led to Garriga and other deputies to taser, punch, knee and body slam him to the ground after a traffic stop.

Garriga has since been sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually exploiting a minor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Following Carmona-Fonseca’s arrest in 2022, Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon, a very outspoken Black woman, posted the following on the social media platform X:

“SMH. After beating up a Black Woman and knocking her teeth out, in her own driveway because she asked him to leave, he’s now under arrest after being caught in an underaged sex-trafficking sting.”

SMH. After beating up a Black Woman and knocking her teeth out, in her own driveway because she asked him to leave, he’s now under arrest after being caught in an underaged sex-trafficking sting. https://t.co/kSkQ1H04F0 — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) March 17, 2022

According to the lawsuit, Moore’s arrest was business as usual:

Specifically, at all relevant times and for a period of time prior thereto, there existed a widespread practice among members of JSO under which criminal suspects were subjected to unlawful searches and seizures and battery by officers by various means, including, but not limited to, the following:

a. People of color being subjected to unlawful arrest based off fabricated, inaccurate, and/or insufficient evidence;

b. People of color being subjected to excessive force;

c. People of color being subjected to unlawful searches and seizures absent a warrant; and

d. Supervisors with knowledge of the unlawful actions of their subordinates did not supervisor nor discipline their agents and/or employees so that unlawful arrests, excessive force, and searches and seizures continued unchecked.

Watch the video of Moore’s violent arrest below.

The Arrest

The incident took place on May 20, 2020, after Moore spotted Carmona-Fonseca parked in her driveway in his marked patrol car.

When she asked him why he was parked in her driveway, he told her was “reading emails,” according to the lawsuit, which states he was most likely engaging in sex crimes.

The cop who broke departmental policy by not turning on his body camera accused Moore of throwing a plastic spoon at him, which she denies.

He also began yelling at Moore which was when she called 911 for help. She mentioned to the dispatcher that she legally owned a gun, but then dispatcher then told the cops that she had threatened to “shoot the cops” — but the lawsuit states that was a lie.

Officers Padgett and Landerville were the first to arrive on the scene and told her they would not be asking Carmona-Fonseca to leave her property.

Instead, Padgett charged toward Moore, who was standing in her doorway, so she retreated inside her home, only for Padgett to enter without a warrant and pounce on her, ripping at her clothes and exposing her breasts before body slamming her on the floor, breaking her two front teeth.

Landerville then entered her home without a warrant and placed his knee on Moore’s neck as Padgett was arresting her, the claim states.

The officers then mocked her as they walked her handcuffed to the patrol car with Padgett accusing her of having kicked him after he pounced on her.

Officer Highsmith, the cop who was transporting her to jail, told her “we can’t go into your home without a warrant” — which is exactly what had taken place.

“The fabricated evidence by both officer Carmona-Fonseca’s claim about the spoon and officer Padgett’s claim about Brittany Moore kicking him resulted in her malicious prosecution. A jury subsequently found Brittany Moore not guilty on the charges of battery on a LEO,” the lawsuit states.

Moore, however, was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence, a charge she is now appealing.

“I still haven’t received justice,” she told News4Jax. “I’m still fighting a charge for resisting without violence. I’m still wondering why these officers are not being held accountable.”

Less than a week ago, we reported on another incident involving the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office where an officer shot a Black man with his legally owned gun after he was pulled over for running a red light.