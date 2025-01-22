‘I Don’t Listen to You!’: Defiant Passenger Triggers Chaos, Causes One-Hour Delay with Explosive Tirade After Reportedly Refusing to Wear Seatbelt

A viral video showing a woman’s explosive outburst on an airplane that reportedly happened because she didn’t want to wear her seatbelt before takeoff has garnered tens of millions of views online.

A brief, 13-second clip posted to TikTok shows a passenger and a flight attendant on a Batik Air flight loudly arguing as other passengers watch and record the altercation.

A video screenshot shows two flight attendants arguing with a woman on a plane. (Photo: TikTok/fegiegie)

“Stop pointing at me!” the female passenger yells at the flight attendant.

“Stop yelling at me!” the flight attendant shouts back.

“You’re pointing at my face!” the passenger yells.

“And now you’re pointing at my face,” the flight attendant responds.

“Because you pointed at me first!” the passenger shouts.

According to The Mirror, local media outlets reported that the flight from Vietnam to Malaysia was delayed an hour due to the disruption. As cabin crew members were conducting a safety check before takeoff, they noticed that the female passenger, accompanied by her child, wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

A hostess told the woman her seatbelt must be fastened before the plane could depart, but the woman refused.

“This is for safety reasons, not just for you but also for your child,” the flight attendant is heard telling the woman in the clip.

“I don’t care! I don’t listen to you!” the passenger shouted back.

After authorities were called in to de-escalate the situation, they escorted the woman off the plane, drawing cheers from passengers eager to leave the airport.

In another video, passengers are heard applauding and one tells the woman’s child, “Don’t be like your mom, please. Stay safe, kid.”

The video of the argument drew nearly 30 million views on TikTok, and the clip showing the woman’s escort off the flight earned more than 32 million views.

“I’ll never understand this type of people,” one commenter said.

“Passengers are turning feral,” another person wrote.