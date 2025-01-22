Rapper Sexyy Red Applauded for Response to Backlash From Dr. Martin Luther King’s Daughter Over ‘Distasteful’ AI Images Featuring Civil Rights Leader

Hip-hop star Sexyy Red came under fire after sharing a shocking yet “distasteful” photo of herself and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Fans online, as well as King’s daughter, Dr. Bernice King, were livid after seeing an altered image the “SkeeYee” rapper uploaded on Jan. 20, which was also Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The 26-year-old rapper faced instant backlash for posting the AI-generated picture of herself holding hands with the late civil rights leader on X.

In particular, Bernice boisterously called out Red on the X platform, demanding the “Pound Town” hitmaker take down the tweet.

Sexyy Red shares an AI generated picture of her with Martin Luther King Jr. to celebrate MLK day. pic.twitter.com/Gbaa7ffjCU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 20, 2025

“This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful to my family and my father, who is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty,” Bernice began in her rant to the St. Louis rapper.”Please delete.”

The King Center CEO made a point to reiterate, “I don’t believe Sexyy Red to be a ‘degenerate,’ ‘ghetto,’ or ‘trash.’ I have spoken out in the past about the use of and comparison to either of my parents to denigrate other people.”

Bernice continued, “I just don’t understand this type of use of my father’s image (on #MLKDay, no less), in a way that does not convey what we know to be true about his service and sacrifice. Even if you disagree with him or with his tactics or even believe things said about him by people who hated him, why do this?”

Please don’t project your thoughts onto me. I don’t believe Sexyy Red to be a “degenerate,” “ghetto,” or “trash.” I have spoken out in the past about the use of and comparison to either of my parents to denigrate other people.



I just don’t understand this type of use of my… — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 21, 2025

Sexyy Red eventually caught wind of the backlash and removed the offensive post while offering an apology to Bernice.

“You ain’t wrong, never meant to disrespect your family, my apologies. Just [re-posted] something I saw that I thought was innocent,” she wrote.

Bernice publicly and “sincerely” accepted Redd’s mea culpa, expressing “Please know that it was not my intention that you be denigrated. I value you as a human being.”

“I know that my father has become a bit of a caricature to the world and that his image is often used with no regard to his family, his sacrificial work, or to the tragic, unjust way in which he died (a state-sanctioned assassination),” Bernice wrote on X.

“I hope you understand my concerns about the image. I know that my father has become a bit of a caricature to the world and that his image is often used with no regard to his family, his sacrificial work, or to the tragic, unjust way in which he died (a state-sanctioned assassination). Unfortunately, I regularly challenge the disregard.”

She concluded, “I earnestly wish that people would imagine what it would feel like to see their deceased, murdered father repurposed for party fliers, unjust legislation, etc. All the best to you, young lady.”

Thank you for your apology, which I sincerely accept. Please know that it was not my intention that you be denigrated. I value you as a human being.



I hope you understand my concerns about the image. I know that my father has become a bit of a caricature to the world and that… — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 22, 2025

The X exchange between Bernice and Redd sparked varied reactions online. Social media users weighed in on the situation that has since gone viral.

For instance, one person tweeted, “This is accountability I can rock with. I respect you for not making excuses on this. Need more of this.”

A similar tweet read, “It takes courage to admit you’ve offended someone and to apologize. Didn’t know what to expect but great decision.”

A Red critic tweeted, “Yeah I’m so glad you took it down, girl y’all gotta realize everything ain’t a joke, funny or cute.” Yet, another X user wrote, “Definitely stay away from jokes like that, sis. Not worth the trouble.”

Jan. 20 was also the day Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States.

Sexyy Redd previously praised Trump for appearing to support the Black community by pushing for stimulus checks during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and releasing former federal prisoner Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence on drug charges. Trump granted Johnson clemency in 2018 after serving 21 and a half years.

“They support him in the hood,” Redd said about the MAGA movement leader during an Oct. 2023 interview on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast.

She also said, “I don’t think people was f—ing with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s— against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office.”

Sexyy Red apologizes for sharing ‘disrespectful’ AI images of MLK after his daughter’s furious messages. (Photos: @sexyyred / Instagram; @BerniceKing/ X)

By June 2024, Sexyy Redd seemed to further endorse Trump with her performance at the 2024 Roots Picnic. She came under fire for her stage presentation that featured a giant red hat with the words “Make America Sexyy Again” on it.

The obvious reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan enflamed left-leaning fans who took issue with the “Hood Hottest Princess” embracing right-wing symbolism.

In response to the widespread scrutiny, she took to X to declare, “It’s Sexyy Red 4 President. I’m my own candidate. I’m not endorsing anybody, period.”

Months later it seemed she reversed course when the “Bow Bow Bow” rapper revealed she voted for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election over Trump.

“I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!! #Kamala4President,” she wrote in another post on Nov. 1.

I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!! #Kamala4President pic.twitter.com/5rvpa6HzJ8 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) November 1, 2024

Like Sexyy Redd, Bernice King supported Harris for president in 2024 against Trump. She explained her decision to back the Democratic candidate on X and Facebook.

“I voted for Kamala Harris because I believe she will protect our democracy and our right to protest #nonviolently for what is right and just,” read Bernice’s Facebook message on Oct. 29, 2024.

The Atlanta-born minister continued, “A secure democracy is what creates the opportunity to fight for those issues that matter to us. In the absence of democracy, your voice and your vote are silenced and denied. What are you waiting for?”

Trump won the 2024 presidential election by securing 312 Electoral College votes to Harris’ 226 Electoral College votes. The former host of “The Apprentice” reality game show also won the national popular vote by around 77 million votes (49.8 percent) to around 75 million votes (48.3 percent).