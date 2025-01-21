‘Melania’s Dreading Four More Years’: Melania Trump Seemingly Uses Fashion to Block Her Husband’s Affection as Her ‘Unhappy’ Return to White House Intensifies

President-elect Donald Trump, his wife Melania, and their son Barron boarded a military jet headed for Washington, D.C., two days before the inauguration, marking the family’s official re-entry into the political spotlight.

The family’s departure from Palm Beach Florida, on Saturday on an Air Force plane provided as a courtesy by outgoing President Joe Biden, despite its routine appearance, became the subject of widespread discussion, particularly as Melania’s solemn demeanor and facial expressions caught the attention of onlookers.

Within hours, the soon-to-be first lady quickly became a viral topic on social media.

“Melania dreading four more years of this bullsh-t lol,” one Twitter user quipped, capturing the sentiment shared by many observers.

Melania dreading four more years of this bullshit lol https://t.co/stPZvatdtq — Waiting to Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) January 18, 2025

Another joked, “Bruh she almost jumped,” referencing to what people think is her reluctance to board the plane for the flight dubbed Special Air Mission 47.

Others speculated about her intentions and motivations, with one commenter cynically remarked, “Nah she’s using it to her advantage. A book deal and a documentary. She’s making out with millions. She’s just as bad as him.”

Even the smallest details didn’t go unnoticed, as someone pointed out, “Melania’s double look very unhappy… she didn’t wave.”

One Daily Mail reader wrote, “Me thinks Melania’s miserable looks because Elons is not with her,” referring to the richest man in the world’s support of the soon-to-be first family.

for those wondering why Melania chose to wear that goddamn hat, here's your answer: pic.twitter.com/oF9QvpcwaG — Jessiah (@thepondering_) January 20, 2025

At the official inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20, the newly sworn-in president leaned in to kiss his wife. However, instead of a traditional smooch, she subtly turned her head, offering her cheek, resulting in a brief, yet awkward air kiss from the president.

One person tweeted, “What the hell kinda kiss is that? Melania Trump must have some hell of a restraining order.”

What the hell kinda kiss is that? Melania Trump must have some hell of a restraining order. pic.twitter.com/f1uICObFPe — Howard Weiss (@setox) January 20, 2025

It is important to note, she often offers her cheek to kiss. It is a traditional greeting in her native country of Serbia.

Melania’s apparent lack of enthusiasm reignited conversations about what many believe are her feelings about being the nation’s first lady.

During her initial White House tenure, she faced a lot of public scrutiny. In a leaked recording made by a former confidante, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania expressed frustration with the expectations of her role, famously asking “who gives a f—k” about the White House Christmas tree as she complained about being in charge of those holiday decorations.

Rumors about their marriage being in trouble have also intensified in light of reports regarding Melania’s alleged prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump.

Tabloids reported that she has renegotiated the purported agreement multiple times, with the most recent revision occurring in 2023. This marks at least the third adjustment, following previous revisions in 2017 and 2020. These updates are believed to address Melania’s concerns over Trump’s mounting legal troubles and to ensure financial security for their son, Barron.

Page Six reported it was told by a supposed insider that the latest agreement focuses on “maintaining and increasing a substantial trust” for Barron.

This provision underscores Melania’s efforts to safeguard her son’s future amidst her husband’s various civil lawsuits and 34 criminal convictions.

While some view these moves as pragmatic, others interpret them as a sign of cracks in the Trump marriage.

Fans Speculate Melania Trump Isn’t Happy About Returning to the White House as She Offers Her Husband Her Cheek to Kiss During Innauguration Celebration (Screenshot: CSPAN )

The speculation about their relationship deepened as social media users weighed in. One reader from the Daily Mail joked, “Me thinks Melania’s miserable looks because Elons is not with her,” referencing Elon Musk’s support for Trump.

While some observers focus on her reluctance to return to the White House, others see her demeanor as a reflection of growing tensions between the couple.

Melania’s previous tenure as first lady was marked by a string of controversies, from her criticism of the role itself to her unconventional public image. Returning to the White House under these circumstances likely complicates her position further. Unlike her husband, who thrives in the spotlight, Melania seems to prefer privacy.

Her rumored plans to divide her time between multiple residences could be an attempt to strike a balance between public duty and personal priorities. One source said that she also doesn’t want to share the same bedroom.

These plans have fueled speculation that the Trumps may not be as united as they appear.

As the Trump family prepares for another term in the political arena, Melania’s perceived reluctance and focus on Barron’s future signal a complex dynamic. While the president-elect gears up for a high-profile return to the White House, his wife just doesn’t seem happy about any of it.