‘Advocating for His Daddy’s Dictatorship’: Social Media Erupts After Eric Trump Debuts Trump 2028 Merch, Raises Fears That President Will Seek Third Term

For Donald Trump, the trolling never stops, whether it’s online or on your head.

Featuring the hat that doubles as a trigger warning: the Trump 2028 cap, for fans of unconstitutional threats guaranteed to freak out Democrats.

Presidential scion Eric Trump posted a picture of himself Thursday wearing the hat, now available for $50 on TrumpStore.com. It’s the latest indication from the president’s team that he may seek a third term even though the Constitution forbids it. Or it could just be more trolling.



Eric Trump, executive vice president of Trump Organization Inc., speaks to the media as he leaves former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, where he testified at New York State Supreme Court on Nov. 3, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“Make a statement with this Made in America Trump 2028 hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat,” the description on TrumpStore states. And, with a tariff war underway, it’s only fitting that the cap is “Made in America.”

Trump first began hinting at a third term during last year’s presidential campaign. In May 2024, he told attendees at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention that a third term may be in the offing.

“I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?” he asked the crowd of firearm enthusiasts, one of his most loyal constituencies.

He cited Franklin Delano Roosevelt, elected to four terms, as precedent, seemingly unaware that the 22nd Amendment, which restricts presidents to two terms, was ratified after FDR’s tenure as chief executive.

He recently told NBC News, “I’m not joking” about seeking a third term, adding, “There are methods which you could do it.”

Later that day, when asked about it by reporters on Air Force One, the president said, “I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election, was totally rigged.”

He stopped short of committing to a fourth run for the White House, saying, “I don’t want to talk about a third term now because no matter how you look at it, we’ve got a long time to go.”

And there it is.



Donald Trump is now selling “Trump 2028” hats on his official website, even though it is unconstitutional for him to run again. pic.twitter.com/cAr0GfOOCR — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 24, 2025

But that hasn’t stopped some of his biggest supporters, including onetime advisor Steve Bannon, from pushing for four more years.

In an interview earlier this month with Bill Maher, Bannon said, “President Trump is going to run for a third term. And President Trump is going to be elected again. On the afternoon of January 20th, 2029, he’s going to be president of the United States.”

But how? Tennessee Republican Congressman Andy Ogles has proposed a bill that would allow a president to serve a third term if their first two terms were non-consecutive. In American history, only two presidents met that threshold: Donald Trump and Grover Cleveland, who lost his re-election bid to Benjamin Harrison in 1888 but won a rematch four years later.

Changing the Constitution is a rarity, in large part because it’s so difficult.

First, Congress has to secure a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate, and then three-fourths of state legislatures (38 out of 50) must sign off — or, alternatively, three-fourths of state conventions, which has only happened once.

But despite the Constitutional hurdles, the idea has support, including from Tesla co-founder and Trump megadonor Elon Musk.

“Think ahead!” he wrote in a post featuring a Trump 2032 hat on his social media platform X.

But most on X said they’d rather not think of the prospect of a third Trump term at all.

“Eric Trump is not only hawking Trump 2028 hats, he’s advocating for his daddy’s dictatorship,” wrote one critic. “The sooner the American people toss the Trump crime family into the trash bin of history, the better for America and the democratic free world.”

“Like Bannon’s wall fundraiser scam, it’s always been a money grift,” added another. “Every moment of it.”