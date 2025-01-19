‘I’ve Earned Everything That I Have on My Face’: Brooke Shields Humiliates Critic Who Mocked Her Looks During Book Tour About Aging

Actress Brooke Shields is choosing to age gracefully instead of giving in to critics who hoped she would forever appear young.

The “Blue Lagoon” star is currently promoting her new book, which uncoincidentally tackles some of the social taboos of growing older, titled “Brooke Shield Is Not Allowed to Get Old.”

Shields says the literary work is a “deep dive into what it’s like to be a woman over 40.” The model celebrated her 59th birthday last May.

But not all of her fans are thrilled that the entertainer has chosen to embrace the changes in her body and external beauty.

“I was doing an Instagram Live the other day, and one of the comments was, ‘I really wish you looked the way you used to,'” Shields recalled during a Jan. 13 “Good Morning America” interview. “And I was like, ‘Really?’”

A second insensitive commenter asked, “Where’s your mother?” To which the former teen star responded, “Dead … she is dead,” adding, “But I thought, boy, we’re all so out of touch. We need to find joy in this.”

Her mother, Teri Shields, died of dementia at the age of 79 in 2012.

Further into the conversation, the author agreed that, like anyone else, she wants to “look my best, and I want to be healthy. Again, I always say, ‘I wish things were a little higher and tighter,’” but she is not subscribing to the pressures of freezing her looks or attempting to reverse the hands of time.

“I’ve earned everything that I have on my face,” Shields said. “And I think it’s important to pat yourself on your back and say, ‘What do you want to do now?”

The wait is almost over… ONE MORE DAY until 'Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old'!!! 💕☀️ pic.twitter.com/1SVcfXFZnh — Brooke Shields (@BrookeShields) January 13, 2025

A portion of the segment was reshared by Page Six, where fans applauded the model for accepting the evolution of her looks. “Aging is not for the faint of heart lol but it is certainly a privilege to do so,” said one person. Someone else proclaimed, “Classey Woman at any age….you go girl.”

Months earlier, when photos of Shields and her daughters, Grier, 18, and Rowan Henchy, 21, on the beach in Nassau, Jamaica, surfaced online, there were scores of people singing her praises and others who shared speculations about her secret to remain fit and trim.

On the one hand, an individual said, “Brooke looks fantastic in that bikini.” The former True Botanicals beauty brand ambassador was photographed in a black bikini that showed off her toned midsection, arms, and legs. A heckler typed, “Ozempic Brooke! She hasn’t been this thin since 199.” However, a supporter was quick to respond, “She looks good. Not too thin.”

Brooke Shields rocks a bikini in the Bahamas with her daughters and more star snaps https://t.co/dlaQxC5tQK pic.twitter.com/uQACZMVk0d — Page Six (@PageSix) December 31, 2024

Another individual declared, “The photo on her book cover is a bit ironic. It’s about aging, yet she’s photoshopped within an inch of her life. Ridiculous.” The mother of two has previously shared that she hopes to be leading her girls by example in how she handles Hollywood and society’s beauty standards.

“I look at my two girls—everything’s higher and tighter and smoother. And I know it’s all appealing, and it does sell. But, I want my girls not to be terrified to be my age,” she told Real Simple earlier in the month.

Moreover, she has shared with the young ladies that “beauty means different things to different people and different cultures. And it’s not all you are. It is a piece and part of your individuality.”

Last year, Shields released the two-part documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” which delved into her experience of being sexualized as a child model and then an adolescent actress. In it, she reveals that her beauty had become a “burden” and a “responsibility.”