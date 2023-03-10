‘Keep Your Filthy Paws to Yourself’: Angela Bassett Fans Did Not Seem Amused After Brooke Shields ‘Grabs’ Actress Butt During Red Carpet Appearance

All eyes have been on Angela Bassett since it was revealed that she earned a nomination for this year’s Academy Awards ceremony. The veteran Hollywood talent is among those recognized for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in the “Black Panther” sequel.

However, fans are buzzing about the undeniable star’s recent red carpet appearance as she and actress Cate Blanchett, along with 10 other actresses, were honored as TIME’s Women of the Year.

While posing for photos, Bassett is observed saying something to her fellow Women of the Year honoree and actress Brooke Shields, when the latter moved her hand from the small of Bassett’s back to quickly pat her hind parts.

(Photo: @im.angelabassett / Instagram)

It seems as though the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress may have said a few words to the “Blue Lagoon” star, who said a few words of her own in return as she smiled and laughed for the sea of photographers who captured the trio’s every move.

The two-time Oscar nominee’s fans were outraged by the fleeting moment. Some noted that they thought Bassett was visibly displeased when Shields used the photo opportunity to get handsy.

Angela Bassett did not seem amused. pic.twitter.com/PqjjbgraKP — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 9, 2023

“Brooke Shields’ behavior here is absolutely inappropriate, and you see Angela Bassett shake it off because of the cameras but I hope a totally different conversation was had privately,” tweeted one person.

“The way white folks feel entitled to Black bodies is f**king disgusting. Keep your filthy paws to yourself,” wrote another.

And a third asked, “Are Angela Bassett and Brooke Shields friends like that?? Cuz that a** grab rubbed me the wrong way.”

While the nature of Bassett and Shield’s history with each other is unclear, it was evident online that most people were not here for the “9-1-1” star being publicly fondled, and especially not by someone other than her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance.