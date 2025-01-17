‘He Pulled It Out of My Hand!’: Video Shows Florida Man Attack 83-Year-Old Woman Outside Store and Snatch Her $200 Winning Lottery Tickets

A Florida man is behind bars after he was caught attacking an elderly woman in an attempt to make off with her lottery earnings.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video that captured the violent robbery on Jan. 15 at a gas station.

Diego Tavarez Fleury was arrested after being caught on camera attacking an 83-year-old woman and stealing her $200 lottery winnings from a gas station. (Photo: Facebook/Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

The footage shows a man deputies identified as Diego Tavarez Fleury approaching 83-year-old Ruth Monroe and trying to snatch her money.

Monroe steps back and hides her lottery tickets, wary of Fleury’s movements. At that point, a gas station manager steps outside to intervene in the interaction.

Fleury, indifferent to the manager’s presence, then lunges at Monroe and attacks her.

The manager springs forward to grab Fleury to separate him, and all three are seen grappling on camera.

“I’m 83, I’ve never gotten punched. But that look on his face that he was about ready to you know, and that’s when he pulled it out of my hand and went that way,” the woman told WESH of the terrifying moments.

Fleury managed to steal Monroe’s winnings, which amounted to $200, and get away. Authorities caught up with him the day after the theft and took him into custody.

He was charged with robbery, sudden snatching, and battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

One of the gas station employees says that Monroe often visits to purchase lottery tickets, while Fleury regularly loiters around the store.

“He’s troublemaker. He’s troublemaker,” Ae Sun Lee said. “He just hangs outside.”

Lee and another regular customer say that the gas station manager is always keeping a lookout for customers to ensure their safety on the premises.

“I’m not surprised that the management did, they really do a good job around here…like I said, keeping people safe,” customer Debbie Davis said. “So I never have any qualms about stopping here no matter time day or night.”