‘You Didn’t Even Have Value’: Far-Right Podcaster Says Black People Are Not Americans Because They Were ‘Slaves,’ Sparking Backlash 

A right-wing podcaster is making news with his outrageous assertion that while Black people may be citizens, they are not Americans.

Elijah Schaffer’s point is unclear, though on brand. Just the other day, the blond, blue-eyed race-baiting bro declared that any woman who has an abortion “should be put to death.”

“Amendments were made, and there were adjustments that gave you citizenship and the right to vote,” said Schaffer, host of the daily podcast “Slightly Offensive.” “But it didn’t make you an American. It just gave you American citizenship. It gave you legal right.”

Elijah Schaffer and Candace Owens, right (Photos: Instagram/Elijah Schaffer)

It’s unclear who Schaffer believes should qualify as an American, though it likely has something to do with a lighter skin tone. In comments made a few years, when he was still employed by Glenn Beck’s “The Blaze,” Schaffer told Native Americans to, “Get the f–k out of America!”

“It doesn’t take a genius to notice that Black people and white people in America look, act and behave fundamentally different, individually and collectively,” he said. “That’s not to say that Black people aren’t valuable in the eyes of God. That’s not to say white people are better than Black people, even if they are. Just kidding.”

Elijah Schaffer declares that Black people are not Americans because originally they were slaves: "Amendments were made and there was adjustments that gave you citizenship and the right to vote but it didn't make you an American, it just gave you American citizenship." pic.twitter.com/VEyyjBDs91 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 15, 2025

Earlier in his rant, Schaffer mentioned how enslaved Black people were counted as 3/8 of a person, referring to the Three-fifths compromise reached during the 1787 United States Constitutional Convention as the Founders grappled with how state populations should be counted.

After being corrected by a co-host, Schaffer said, “In my world, it’s 3/8 but I live in a utopia.”

But he’s kidding. Seems like he makes the same joke often.

Social media users were not amused.

“We are the original Americans,” commented one reader. “We are the only group who were NOT immigrants. Everybody else chose to come here as immigrants to benefit from not being Black in an Anti Black society.”

Schaffer, said another commenter, is part of the ascendant far-right wing riding on Donald Trump’s coattails.

“Did black people voting for Trump know this was part of the package deal they were getting?” she wrote. “It should probably get more publicity.”

Schaffer is one of many podcasters on the right making a stand for the allegedly aggrieved white male. In 2022, he tweeted, “They hate straight white people.”

“I appeal to the hated,” Schaffer claimed. “In slavery times I would have run the Underground Railroad. I fight for the marginalized I defend minorities. Right now, nobody is more targeted than young, heterosexual white men. I got you. Let’s fight these demons.”

(He forgot to add “just kidding” after his statement about running the Underground Railroad.)

Schaffer first gained attention on Jan. 6, 2021, when, allegedly working as a journalist, he was part of the crowd who stormed the Capitol. He was seen on camera apparently skimming through House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s emails.

Expect to hear plenty more bile from the Trump-empowered bro crowd, as one X commenter wryly noted.

“And, so it begins,” she said.